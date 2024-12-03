Who is David Blaine's wife or girlfriend? Is he dating anyone?

David Blaine is a magician, illusionist, and endurance artist. While his public life remains in the spotlight, his dating life often sparks curiosity. The illusionist has been linked with several high-profile women, including models and actresses. Fans are eager to know if Blaine has tied the knot or remains single. Who is David Blaine's wife?

In 1999, David amazed audiences by being buried alive for seven days in a glass coffin. One of his most iconic stunts was standing atop a 100-foot pillar for 35 hours in Vertigo (2002). This shift in style has made him a global sensation and redefined modern magic.

Who is David Blaine's wife?

David Blaine is not married and has never been married. However, she has been in a few high-profile relationships. Most notably, he was engaged to French model Alizée Guinochet, with whom he shares a daughter named Dessa.

David Blaine's girlfriend history

The magician has been romantically linked to high-profile ladies like Fiona Apple, Josie Maran, and Alizée Guinochet. Learn more about the relationships below:

Fiona Apple (1997)

David Blaine and Fiona Apple dated briefly from July to October 1997. She is an acclaimed singer best known for hit singles like Shameika, Fast as You Can, and Criminal. Born Fiona Apple McAfee Maggart in Manhattan, New York City, her unique artistry has earned her widespread recognition.

In an interview with Black Book, Fiona revealed that she and Blaine first crossed paths at a Grammy after-party in February 1997. Instead of a traditional introduction, Blaine captivated her with a card trick, saying, “I want to show you something.”

Their first date occurred a week later. Fiona described his allure vividly, saying:

He has an amazing lure, No matter how infatuated I’ve been with any guy, I always want them to go away. And I don’t really get it. The first time that he called, I said to my mom, ‘You know how I never want to spend time with anybody? Well, if there’s anyone who’s going to pull me away from that, it’s going to be this guy.’ From the first time I talked to him. He’s just full of everything.

Josie Maran (2000–2002)

David Blaine’s relationship with Josie Maran, an American model, spanned from September 2000 to December 2002. Josie, from Menlo Park, California, gained fame through her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue (2000–2002) and later pursued a successful career as an entrepreneur.

The two first met at a Hollywood party and became inseparable at high-profile events. Despite their connection, the couple eventually went their separate ways. Josie later married photographer Ali Alborzi, with whom she shares two daughters.

Daryl Hannah (2002)

In 2002, Blaine briefly dated Daryl Hannah. She is a highly respected actress with a career spanning decades. The actress is known for her roles in films such as Splash, Blade Runner, and Kill Bill.

The pair met at a charity event, bonding over their love for art and magic. They spent much time together, attending social events and supporting each other's work. However, their relationship ended as they chose to follow different paths.

Manon von Gerkan (2002–2003)

In 2002, David Blaine was rumoured to be in a relationship with Manon von Gerkan. Manon is best known as a successful model who has worked with renowned designers like Giorgio Armani and photographers like Peter Lindbergh.

The pair reportedly met at a fashion event, where sparks flew instantly between the magician and the model. Their romance featured luxurious jet-setting adventures and glamorous appearances. Despite their chemistry, the relationship ended in 2003.

Mallory Snyder (2004)

David Blaine and Mallory Snyder enjoyed a brief romance in 2004 after meeting through a mutual friend. They connected instantly, sharing a passion for adventure and public life. Their relationship saw them attending exclusive events and supporting each other’s careers.

Mallory, a former The Real World: Paris cast member, found fame through reality TV, which later propelled her modelling career. She worked with brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Although their relationship seemed promising, they parted ways after a year together.

Lucy Clarkson (2004)

Lucy Clarkson, a British model from Rotherham, England, was allegedly David Blaine’s girlfriend in 2004. She gained fame as the fourth official Lara Croft model. However, neither of the two confirmed the dating allegations.

Lonneke Engel (2006)

David Blaine and Lonneke Engel shared a brief relationship in June 2006. Lonneke, a Dutch model, began her career at just 14 after signing with Elite Model Management. The famous model has since appeared on the covers of international magazines and collaborated with high-profile designers like Ralph Lauren, Valentino, and Chanel.

The pair first met during one of Blaine's mesmerising live magic performances. Their connection was immediate, but they parted ways shortly after in 2007.

Alizée Guinochet (2009–2014)

Blaine began dating French model Alizée Guinochet in 2009 after meeting at a lavish New York City party. David Blaine’s then-partner, Alizée, has an illustrious modelling career, having worked with renowned fashion houses such as Dior, Armani, and Marc Jacobs.

She also runs her jewellery line, And Paris, which offers necklaces and bracelets. The couple’s romance flourished quickly, leading to their engagement on Blaine's birthday, 4 April 2009. They occasionally attended prominent events together and blended their mutual interests in magic and fashion.

In 2011, they welcomed their daughter, Dessa, whom they have mostly kept out of the public eye. During a 2020 interview with USA Today, Blaine shared rare insights about fatherhood:

I’ve been very private about everything with her, but during this time and with what’s going on, I felt like this is an appropriate time to show family and my daughter... and just give a little kind of insight to something I would normally not put on TV. Usually in my shows, I’m acting kind of, like, magician-y or whatever. This is the first time that I’m not.

Their engagement ended in 2013 amidst rumours of Blaine’s infidelity after he was seen with another woman at a New Jersey lounge. By 2014, the couple officially parted ways after six years together. Despite their split, they remain committed co-parents to Dessa.

FAQs

Who is David Blaine? He is an American magician, illusionist, and endurance performer known for extraordinary stunts and street magic. Is David Blaine married? No, David is unmarried and remains single as of 2024. How old is David Blaine? He is 51 years old as of November 2024. Who is David Blaine's daughter? The magician’s daughter is Dessa, born in 2011, whom he co-parents with Alizée Guinochet. Did David Blaine and Josie Maran date? David Blaine and Josie Maran dated from 2000 to 2002. What is David Blaine's height? The American magician stands 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.

While David Blaine has been in relationships with remarkable women, including Alizée Guinochet, with whom he shares a daughter, he has never been officially married. His intriguing personal life, paired with his mysterious public persona, continues to fuel curiosity, keeping the question of David Blaine's wife alive among fans and followers.

