Nigerian athlete Oluwabukola Pereira was shot dead in Ohio days before she was due to graduate with an MBA degree from Xavier University

Police launched an investigation after Pereira was reportedly killed while confronting a suspect accused of stealing money from her workplace

Family members, former teammates and her grassroots coach paid tribute to Pereira, describing her as disciplined, humble and devoted to her dreams

Grief has spread across Nigeria’s athletics community following the killing of Nigerian runner and graduate student, Oluwabukola Pereira, in the United States just days before she was due to complete her MBA programme.

The 30-year-old was reportedly shot during a robbery incident at Arise Auto Center in Lockland, Ohio, where she worked.

Nigerian athlete Oluwabukola Pereira was killed in Ohio days before her MBA graduation. Photo: PT

Source: Facebook

According to Premium Times, authorities in Hamilton County have opened an investigation into the incident, although police have not officially confirmed the motive behind the attack.

Athlete killed before MBA graduation

Local reports indicated that Pereira confronted a suspect accused of stealing about $1,500 from the business before the shooting occurred. A co-worker at the auto shop, Don Simpson, described her as courageous and hardworking, TheCable reported.

“She was loyal, good and brave,” Simpson said. “She came to this country trying to build a good life.”

Pereira had been preparing to graduate from Xavier University on May 16 with a Master of Business Administration degree. The university also disclosed that she had already secured admission for another postgraduate programme in Business Analytics scheduled to begin later this year.

In a statement issued after her death, university president Colleen Hanycz praised Pereira’s personality and impact on those around her.

“Friends describe her as kind, honest, intelligent and beautiful — inside and out,” the statement read.

Nigerian athletics community mourns Pereira

Beyond her academic pursuits, Pereira remained active in sports and participated in races with Cincinnati’s Elite running group, including the Flying Pig Marathon.

Her family described her as “a bright and shining star” devoted to prayer, worship and supporting others.

Pereira participated in races with Cincinnati’s Elite running group before her death. Photo: ShallSpace/FB

Source: Facebook

Speaking from Lagos, her former grassroots coach, Rauf Abass, said news of her death came as a painful shock to athletes who knew her during her early sporting years in Nigeria.

“She was humble, disciplined and dedicated to her dreams,” Abass said.

“This is a huge loss. I pray for the repose of her soul and for God to grant her family the strength to bear this painful loss.”

Abass added that Pereira rose through the ranks at Greater Tomorrow Athletics Club in Lagos before relocating abroad.

Police continue robbery shooting investigation

Friends and former teammates have continued to pay tribute to the late athlete, who was also said to have been preparing for her wedding later this year after getting engaged in 2025.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be a Black or Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old with braided hair or dreadlocks.

Police said he was last seen fleeing toward the Gardner Park area and urged members of the public with useful information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Medical student at University of Ibadan dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck at the University of Ibadan as a 200-level medical student, Ifeoluwa Wisdom Akinmade, died after consuming an insecticide.

Akinmade was found on the ground floor of Nnamdi Azikiwe Hall, foaming at the mouth on Sunday night, March 1, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng