Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova's romance: how it all started
Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova first met in 2012 while playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia. Their bond began as a three-year friendship before blossoming into a romance. The two former professional basketball stars married seven years later and are now parents.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Exploring Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova's romance
- 2012: Friendship begins after meeting in Russia
- April 2019: The proposal: "Will you marry us?"
- December 2019: Private wedding in Russia
- 2021: Parker and Petrakova publicly announce their marriage
- February 2022: Birth of Airr Larry
- November 2023: Candace Parker: Unapologetic documentary is released
- May 2024: Birth of Hartt Summitt
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Anna Petrakova and Candace Parker formed a close friendship before their relationship turned romantic after they met in 2012.
- Parker proposed to Petrakova in early 2019 before they tied the knot in December of that same year.
- The couple has two children together: Airr Larry and Hartt Summitt. They are also raising Lailaa, Parker's daughter from her previous marriage.
Profile summary
Real name
Anna Viktorovna Petrakova
Candace Nicole Parker
Gender
Female
Female
Date of birth
4 December 1984
19 April 1986
Age
40 years old (as of October 2025)
39 years old (as of October 2025)
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Aries
Place of birth
Budapest, Hungary
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, USA
Los Angeles, California, USA
Nationality
Russian
American
Ethnicity
Caucasian
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Height in feet
6'2"
6'4"
Height in centimetres
188
193
Weight in pounds
174
190
Weight in kilograms
79
86
Hair colour
Blonde
Black
Eye colour
Blue
Brown
Mother
Nina Petrakova
N/A
Father
Viktor Petrakov
N/A
Siblings
2
2
Marital status
Married
Married
Spouse
Candace Parker
Anna Petrakova
Children
3
2
Profession
Former professional basketball player
Former professional basketball player
Exploring Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova's romance
Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova have known each other for over a decade and have been married since December 2019. The couple has two children together and is also raising Parker's daughter from a previous relationship. Here is a look at their love story.
2012: Friendship begins after meeting in Russia
Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova first met in 2012 as teammates on the Russian professional basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg. They formed a close friendship that eventually developed into a romantic relationship. In an exclusive interview with People, Parker described their relationship realisation as gradual and not marked by a single moment. She said:
It was kind of gradual over time. There wasn't any really moment where it was like we're in the rain, and we kiss and all that stuff. No, it was more just little things over time that made me realize I didn't want to live without her, and she's my best friend.
According to TIME, neither Parker nor Petrakova ever imagined being married to a woman. Petrakova revealed:
We literally denied it to ourselves for three years, I think. Then we just finally accepted it. That was a long, hard process.
Ultimately, Parker and Petrakova realised they could not live without each other. The situation was complicated as the American sports personality was married at the time. However, the two eventually fully embraced their relationship.
April 2019: The proposal: "Will you marry us?"
Candace Parker proposed to Anna Petrakova during a birthday trip to Mexico in April 2019, which Petrakova had organised for her. The proposal took place on a boat, witnessed by about 15 close friends and family members, including Parker's daughter Lailaa.
The special moment involved Lailaa bringing out a cake that read, "Will you marry us?" as Parker got down on one knee. The proposal caught Petrakova by surprise. She said:
It literally took me a few minutes to figure out what was going on.
The former WNBA player explained to TIME the significance of involving her daughter by saying:
She knows that Lailaa is the centre of my entire universe.
Candace Parker emphasised she and had daughter come as a package and that it is essential for them to be united as a family.
December 2019: Private wedding in Russia
The former basketball players tied the knot on 14 December 2019, at a low-key ceremony in Russia. The wedding was attended by about 50 guests, including close friends and family.
Parker and Petrakova kept their marriage private for two years, primarily due to concerns about Russia's anti-LGBTQ+ laws. They feared the potential, illegal discrimination Petrakova might face as a Russian citizen.
2021: Parker and Petrakova publicly announce their marriage
Candace Parker publicly announced her marriage to Anna Petrakova in December 2021 on her Instagram page. She revealed that the two had been married for two years since December 2019. Parker posted a photo of the two holding each other surrounded by their guests with a caption that read in part:
2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends.
In the announcement, Parker shared heartfelt words about their journey and expressed gratitude for Petrakova's love and support. She thanked her for embracing her daughter Lailaa as her own.
The former American athlete explained that the decision to go public was motivated by her desire to set a good example for her daughter and to be proud and open about her family. She also revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Parker continued:
We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!
February 2022: Birth of Airr Larry
Parker and Petrakova welcomed their first child together, a son named Airr Larry Petrakova Parker, on 11 February 2022. They announced the news on Instagram with a photo of their family and the caption:
Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22 We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam, SON.
Speaking exclusively to People, Parker describes being a mother for the second time over a decade later.
It's been amazing to go through this again, and then obviously with my beautiful wife and my daughter [by my side].
November 2023: Candace Parker: Unapologetic documentary is released
ESPN Films released a documentary titled Candace Parker: Unapologetic in 2023. The documentary, directed by film director Joie Jacoby, tells the story of Candace Parker's basketball career and her personal life.
Parker shares her experience with motherhood, her divorce from former NBA player Shelden Williams, and her marriage to Anna Petrakova.
May 2024: Birth of Hartt Summitt
On 21 May 2024, Parker and Petrakova welcomed their second son, Hartt Summitt Petrakov Parker. They announced the birth a few weeks later with a heartfelt Instagram post sharing family photos, with the caption that read in part:
Hartt Summitt Petrakov Parker May 21, 2024 Our Starting lineup is complete. We are so in love and grateful for our little brother.
FAQs
- Who is Candace Parker? Parker is a former American professional basketball player, regarded as one of the best players in the WNBA.
- Who is Anna Petrakova? She is a former Russian professional basketball player who was part of the Russian women's national basketball team.
- Does Candace Parker have a wife? The former athlete is married to a Russian basketball player named Anna Petrakova.
- What is Anna Petrakova famous for? Petrakova is known for her career in basketball in the Russian national team and for being Candace Parker's wife.
- How did Candace Parker meet Anna Petrakova? The two met in 2012 while they were teammates playing professional basketball for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia.
- Does Candace Parker have kids? The former basketball player has three children: Lailaa, Airr Larry, and Hartt Summitt.
- Who is Candace Parker's ex-husband? Candace's ex-husband is former NBA player Shelden Williams. They got married in 2008 but divorced in 2016.
The romance between Candace Parker and Anna Petrakova began with a friendship before blossoming into a marriage. The couple, who met in 2012, have been married since December 2019 and live in Los Angeles, California, with their two sons and Parker's daughter from her previous marriage.
