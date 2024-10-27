Who is the shortest WNBA player? 10 shortest players in league history

The shortest WNBA player proves that size does not define success in professional basketball. Over the years, many players under 5 feet 5 inches have dazzled fans with their speed, agility, and skill. From game-changing assists to fierce defence, these athletes have left their mark in the WNBA. Discover the shortest players in WNBA history who have redefined expectations and thrived on the court.

Brooke McCarty-Williams (L), Shannon Bobbitt (C), and Erica White (R). Photo: Icon Sportswire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Determining the list of the shortest WNBA players in history involved analysing various ranking lists, official player profiles, and available records. Heights were verified through multiple sources to ensure accuracy, but some discrepancies may exist due to updates over time. We used data from various sources, including including the official WNBA website, Basketball Reference, and ESPN, to compile this list.

Top 10 shortest WNBA players

From Shannon Bobbitt to Tina Nicholson and Crystal Dangerfield, these shortest WNBA players have defied expectations, proving that height is not the only factor for success in professional basketball. Here are the shortest players in WNBA history who left a lasting impact on the game through their remarkable performances.

WNBA player Height in inches Height in centimetres Shannon Bobbitt 5’2” 157 Tina Nicholson 5’2” 157 Debbie Black 5’2.5” 159 Brandi McCain 5’3” 160 Erica White 5’3” 160 Nicole Levesque 5’3” 160 Temeka Johnson 5’3” 160 Rui Machida 5’4” 163 Brooke McCarty-Williams 5’4” 163 Crystal Dangerfield 5’5” 165

1. Shannon Bobbitt — 5’2” (157 cm)

Shannon Bobbitt reacts against the LSU Lady Tigers during their National Semifinal Game of the 2008 NCAA Women's Final Four at St. Pete Times Forum. Photo: Doug Benc (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shannon Denise Bobbitt

Shannon Denise Bobbitt Date of birth: 6 December 1985

6 December 1985 Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA

The Bronx, New York, USA College: University of Tennessee

University of Tennessee WNBA teams: Los Angeles Sparks, Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics

Standing at 5 feet 2 inches, Shannon Bobbitt is the shortest player in WNBA history. She gained fame with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers under coach Pat Summitt, winning two consecutive NCAA championships in 2007 and 2008.

The Los Angeles Sparks drafted Bobbitt in the second round of the 2008 WNBA Draft. She made her mark with a solid rookie season and played in the WNBA for several teams, including the Sparks, Indiana Fever, and Washington Mystics, contributing to their respective campaigns.

2. Tina Nicholson — 5’2” (157 cm)

Retired baseball player Tina Nicholson (L). The former baseball player smiling (R). Photo: @coatesvilleathletics on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kristina J. Nicholson

Kristina J. Nicholson Date of birth: 27 September 1973

27 September 1973 Place of birth: Downingtown, Pennsylvania, USA

Downingtown, Pennsylvania, USA College: Penn State University

Penn State University WNBA teams: Cleveland Rockers

Tina Nicholson is another Women's National Basketball Association player standing 5 feet 2 inches. She starred at Penn State University, where she was an All-Big Ten performer and ranked among the top in assists in the university’s history. Her leadership as a point guard earned her a place in the 1997 WNBA Draft, where she joined the Cleveland Rockers.

Post-WNBA, she continued her impact on basketball through coaching and player development, especially in youth programmes.

3. Debbie Black — 5’2.5” (159 cm)

Debbie Black during the WNBA Western Conference basketball game against the Seattle Storm on 30th July 2000. Photo: Otto Greule Jr (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Deborah Ann Black

Deborah Ann Black Date of birth: 29 July 1966

29 July 1966 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA College: St. Joseph’s University

St. Joseph’s University WNBA teams: Utah Starzz, Miami Sol, Connecticut Sun

At 5 feet 2.5 inches, Debbie Black was a tenacious defender known as "The Pest" for her relentless playing style. She had a long professional basketball career in the WNBA and the Australian Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL).

Debbie played for teams like the Utah Starzz, Miami Sol, and Connecticut Sun in the WNBA. One of her career highlights was winning the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2001 with Miami Sol.

4. Brandi McCain — 5’3” (160 cm)

Brandi dribbles to the hoop against the Indiana Fever during Game Three of the 2012 WNBA Finals on 19 October 2012. Photo: Michael Hickey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Taj McWilliams-Franklin

Taj McWilliams-Franklin Date of birth: 21 September 1979

21 September 1979 Place of birth: Silsbee, Texas, USA

Silsbee, Texas, USA College: University of Florida

University of Florida WNBA teams: Cleveland Rockers

Standing 5 feet 3 inches, Brandi McCain played point guard and is remembered for her stellar collegiate career at the University of Florida. She was an All-American and led the team to several NCAA tournament appearances.

McCain was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers in 2002. After her WNBA stint, McCain pursued a career in coaching, helping to develop young players at various levels.

5. Erica White — 5’3” (160 cm)

Erica White looks on against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during their National Semifinal Game of the 2008 NCAA Women's Final Four. Photo: Al Messerschmidt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Erica Renee White

Erica Renee White Date of birth: 26 August 1986

26 August 1986 Place of birth: Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Jacksonville, Florida, USA College: Louisiana State University (LSU)

Louisiana State University (LSU) WNBA teams: Houston Comets, Indiana Fever

Erica White is among the shortest WNBA players, standing 5 feet 3 inches. She played college basketball at LSU and was instrumental in helping the Lady Tigers reach four consecutive Final Fours. Her exceptional play as a point guard earned her a spot in the 2008 WNBA Draft, where the Houston Comets selected her.

White also played for the Indiana Fever during her WNBA career. Despite her shorter stature, she made a name for herself with her aggressive style of play and court vision.

6. Nicole Levesque — 5’3” (160 cm)

Nicole Levesque during a baseball game. Photo: @NFHS_Org on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Nicole Levesque

Nicole Levesque Date of birth: 25 February 1973

25 February 1973 Place of birth: Shaftsbury, Vermont, USA

Shaftsbury, Vermont, USA College: Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University WNBA teams: Charlotte Sting

Nicole Levesque, standing at 5 feet 3 inches, is remembered for her time as a point guard with the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA’s early years. Before the WNBA, Levesque had a successful collegiate career at Wake Forest University, leading the team in assists. Her leadership on the court earned her a place in the ACC’s top ranks for point guards.

Levesque joined the WNBA in 1997, playing for the Charlotte Sting. The WNBA player has since become respected in Vermont for her sports and education contributions.

7. Temeka Johnson — 5’3” (160 cm)

Temeka Johnson handles the ball against the San Antonion Stars in a WNBA game at Staples Center on 2 July 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Temeka Rochelle Johnson

Temeka Rochelle Johnson Date of birth: 6 September 1982

6 September 1982 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA College: Louisiana State University (LSU)

Louisiana State University (LSU) WNBA teams: Washington Mystics, Los Angeles Sparks, Tulsa Shock, Seattle Storm

Temeka Johnson is an American WNBA player standing 5 feet 3 inches. She carved out a long and successful WNBA career as a point guard. A standout at LSU, she led the Lady Tigers to multiple Final Four appearances and won the 2005 Nancy Lieberman Award.

Johnson was drafted by the Washington Mystics as the sixth overall pick in 2005 and won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award that same season. Throughout her career, Johnson played for several WNBA teams, including the Phoenix Mercury, where she won a WNBA Championship in 2009.

8. Rui Machida — 5’4” (163 cm)

Full name: Rui Machida

Rui Machida Date of birth: 8 March 1993

8 March 1993 Place of birth: Asahikawa, Hokkaido, Japan

Asahikawa, Hokkaido, Japan WNBA teams: Washington Mystics

Rui Machida is a prominent Japanese point guard who gained international recognition for her impressive playmaking skills. The 5-foot-4-inch Machida rose to global prominence during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Her performance caught the attention of the WNBA, leading to her signing with the Washington Mystics in 2022. Though Machida had a brief WNBA stint, her international success is undeniable. Machida’s influence extends beyond the WNBA, as she continues to represent Japan in international competitions.

9. Brooke McCarty-Williams — 5’4” (163 cm)

Brooke McCarty-Williams reacts after stealing the in-bounds pass and scoring during the WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings on 24 May 2019. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brooke McCarty-Williams

Brooke McCarty-Williams Date of birth: 2 October 1995

2 October 1995 Place of birth: League City, Texas, USA

League City, Texas, USA College: University of Texas

University of Texas WNBA teams: Dallas Wings

Brooke McCarty-Williams, 5 feet 4 inches, is known for her time as a point guard with the Dallas Wings and her stellar collegiate career at the University of Texas. In 2017, She was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, becoming the first player from Texas to earn that honour.

McCarty-Williams joined the WNBA as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and quickly proved her ability to compete at the highest level.

10. Crystal Dangerfield — 5’5” (165 cm)

Full name: Crystal Simone Dangerfield

Crystal Simone Dangerfield Date of birth: 11 May 1998

11 May 1998 Place of birth: Murfreesboro, Tennessee, USA

Murfreesboro, Tennessee, USA College: University of Connecticut (UConn)

University of Connecticut (UConn) WNBA teams: Minnesota Lynx, Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings

Crystal Dangerfield debuted in the WNBA as a standout point guard. She is among the shortest WNBA players, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall. After a successful collegiate career at UConn, the Minnesota Lynx selected the American baseball player in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Crystal was the first second-round pick in WNBA history to win the Rookie of the Year award. Known for her scoring ability, Dangerfield has played for several WNBA teams, including the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings. She continues to rise as one of the WNBA’s promising point guards.

Who is the shortest player in the WNBA right now?

Debbie Black, who plays for the Connecticut Sun, is the shortest active player in the WNBA in 2024, standing at 5 feet 2.5 inches.

Who is the shortest player in WNBA history?

The shortest player in WNBA history is the American player Shannon Bobbitt, who stands at 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres).

What's the minimum height for WNBA?

There is no official minimum height requirement for the WNBA. Players of any height can be drafted or signed based on their skills and performance.

What is the average WNBA player’s height?

According to WNBA.com, the average height of a WNBA player is approximately 6 feet 0.8 inches (183.5 centimetres).

The above shortest WNBA players have proven that height is not the only determinant of success in professional basketball. Despite being shorter than most of their peers, their exceptional skills have impacted the sport.

Legit.ng recently published a post about the tallest NBA players ever. These towering athletes have made an impact not only with their skills but also with their extraordinary height, which gives them an edge on the court.

Being among the tallest players in NBA history offers unique advantages and challenges, as they use their height to dominate in rebounds, blocks, and scoring. Discover who the tallest NBA players are and how their height has shaped their careers in the league in the article.

Source: Legit.ng