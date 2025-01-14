Kysre Gondrezick's parents and siblings' life away from the spotlight

Kysre Gondrezick is a professional basketball player from the United States. She was previously signed by the Chicago Sky of the WNBA, but now she is a free agent. Gondrezick comes from a family of athletes. Meet Kysre Gondrezick's parents and siblings and explore their inspiring influence on her journey.

Kysre Gondrezick in a Chicago Sky jersey (L) and a pink suit smiling (R). Photo: @kysrerae on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kysre Gondrezick was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States. She debuted her career in college, playing for the University of Michigan and West Virginia University. The professional basketball player was drafted into the WNBA by Indiana Fever in 2021. Though not in the spotlight, Kysre Gondrezick's parents and siblings have been instrumental in shaping her career.

Profile summary

Real name Kysre Rae Gondrezick Gender Female Date of birth 27 July 1997 Age 27 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lisa Harvey Father Grant Gondrezick Sr. Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jaylen Brown School Benton Harbor, Michigan University Michigan State University, West Virginia University Profession Professional basketball player Instagram @kysrerae

Kysre Gondrezick's parents

The American athlete hails from a family of basketball players. Her parents are Grant Gondrezick (deceased) and Lisa Harvey Gondrezick. Their support helped her overcome obstacles and pursue a successful career in basketball.

Grant Gondrezick

Grant Gondrezick in a blue shirt (L), in a black and yellow T-shirt (C), and in a navy blue and white T-shirt (R). Photo: @kalabryahaskins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kysre Gondrezick's father was a professional basketball player and shooting guard. He was born on 19 January 1963 in Boulder, Colorado, to George and Eunice Gondrezick. Grant grew up alongside his 12 siblings.

Grant Gondrezick attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School. He later joined Boulder High School, graduating in 1981.

Gondrezick started playing professional basketball at Pepperdine University in the mid-1980s. In 1986, he was drafted into the NBA by the Phoenix Suns. The athlete played in France for one season before returning to join Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA in 1988.

Gondrezick's older brother, Glen, was a shooting guard and NBA basketball player. He played for six years for the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Sadly, Glen died of heart failure in 2009.

Grant Gondrezick passed away on 7 January 2021 at the age of 57. Kysre was in her final college basketball season when her father died. Speaking to Indiana Fever's Pat Boylan, she said:

The day after the last season, he told me we're about to get in shape, we're going to have an All-American season, we're going to get you back out there, you're going to be a top-five draft pick. The fact that he's not present, I know he manifested this and cultivated this moment for me, and I'm excited to keep it going for him.

Lisa Harvey Gondrezick

Lisa is Kysre Gondrezick's mother. She met Grant Gondrezick in 1993, and after two years of dating, they married in 1995.

Lisa has been instrumental in her daughter's career success. She is a basketball coach at Bentor High School and has also been an assistant coach. Lisa also played college basketball and won a title at Louisiana Tech.

Kysre Gondrezick's siblings

The American sports personality has two siblings: a sister and a brother. Here is a look at Kysre Gondrezick's siblings.

Kalabrya Gondrezick

Kysre Gondrezick posing for a photo in a black (L), and in a gold and brown outfit (R). Photo: @kalabryahaskins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kalabrya is Kysre's older sister, who was born on 18 December 1995 and is 29 years old as of January 2025.

Kalabrya is a basketball player, singer and social media influencer. She started playing at Benton Harbor High School under her mother, Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick, who was her couch. She later played college basketball for Michigan State Spartans as a guard between 2015 and 2016. Kalabrya was a finalist for the Miss Basketball Award in Michigan in 2015.

The basketball player attended Michigan State University. Kalabrya graduated in June 2021 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in Arts and Humanities, with a minor in Innovative Studies and Entrepreneurship.

Kalabrya is also a singer. She has released several singles, including Gutta Baby, My Person July, and Heartbroken. She is a social media influencer and the brand ambassador for FashionNova.

The American singer was married to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Sadly, he passed away in 2022 while trying to cross a highway in Florida.

Grant Gondrezick II

Grant Gondrezick II of the Detroit Mercy Titans runs down the court at Kohl Center on December 22, 2024, in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo: John Fisher

Source: Getty Images

Grant Gondrezick Jr. is Kysre's younger brother. He is also a basketball player like her sister. Grant is a freshman at the University of Detroit Mercy. He was signed with Elon out of Benton Harbor High School but was transferred to the Titans. The University of Detroit Mercy head coach Mark Montgomery said:

Grant has great all-around skills as a guard and can help lead this team. He can handle the basketball and has great vision on the court, but he is also athletic, can shoot the ball and is a good defender.

FAQs

Who is Kysre Gondrezick? She is a professional basketballer from the United States. Where is Kysre Gondrezick from? The famous athlete hails from Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States. Who is Kysre Gondrezick's father? Her father is the late Grant Gondrezick Sr. Who is Kysre Gondrezick's mother? The basketballer's mother is Lisa Harvey Gondrezick. What is Kysre Gondrezick's parents' nationality? Grant and Lisa Gondrezick are American nationals. What was Grant Gondrezick's cause of death? Grant's cause of death is unknown, but he passed away in his home on Thursday, 7 January 2021. Is Kysre Gondrezick related to Glen Gondrezick? Glen is Kysre's uncle and brother to her late father, Grant.

Kysre Gondrezick's parents, Grant Gondrezick and Lisa Harvey, have been instrumental in her career. Kysre is an American professional basketball player. She grew up alongside two siblings, Kalabrya and Grant Gondrezick Jr.

Legit.ng published an article about Chase Landry's family. Chase Landry is an alligator hunter and reality TV personality from the United States. He is best known for his role on the History Channel's Swamp People, which follows alligator hunters in Louisiana.

Chase Landry has made a name for himself in the reality hit series Swamp People. He works as an alligator hunter alongside his father and older brother, Jacob. Discover more about Chase Landry's family and their alligator hunting business.

Source: Legit.ng