Ozonna Soludo has shut down critics calling his current hairstyle "old" and "untidy," insisting that he has a strict timeline for his look

The content creator made it clear that he is aware of the negative comments but remains unfazed

This latest face-off comes just weeks after Ozonna made headlines for showcasing a mysterious "Okeite" pot

Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, has once again found himself at the centre of online conversations — this time over his hairstyle.

In a recent video shared online, the content creator addressed critics who have been urging him to change his look, making it clear that he has no immediate plans to do so.

Ozonna Soludo shuts down critics who called his current hairstyle "old" and "untidy". Photos: Ozonna Soludo.

Source: Instagram

Speaking directly to those commenting on his appearance, Ozonna maintained a calm but firm stance.

He stated:

“I just want to address something quickly. I intend to have this hair for three months and we are on two months down, so we’ve got another month to go. I see a lot of people saying that the hair is old and I should take it down. Unfortunately, we’ve got another month to go.”

This is not the first time Ozonna has attracted attention for his lifestyle choices.

Recently, he made headlines after sharing a video in which he showcased what he called “Okeite,” a term rooted in Igbo tradition.

In the clip, he was seen holding a small metal pot, striking it to produce echoing sounds.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Ozonna Soludo's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@vlog_Mill stated:

"Bro you can have your hair like this and still be a real men , girls will be after you cus you have it all , this is actually lack of good parenting, while your father is arresting people with dreadlocks Napal are not so Fuulish like us , we all know that we are the most dull and adapting generation"

@rotundainsights noted:

"Ozonna Soludo addressing critics over his hairstyle just shows how personal expression keeps sparking public debate At the end of the day, style choices are personal people will always have opinions, but it’s still his identity to express."

@Royalkeyhomes01 commented:

"Is this one a man or woman.... Cos he looks like both And hope say this one no be Agege abi Les See son of a whole governor..... That man needs to just cover his face.... When you don't have time for your ki!ds or the so called wife doesn't have time for the kids that is how it ends ..."

@donald_har17822 commented:

"People are saying that Ozonna being gay is somehow a punishment for his dad because they think his dad is a bad leader. It's more like a punishment for the people. Imagine gays making your life miserable."

Ozonna Soludo makes it clear that he is aware of the negative comments but remains unfazed. Photo: Ozonna Soludo.

Source: Instagram

Ozonna disagrees with his father

Legit.ng reported that Governor Charles Soludo's dismissal of Peter Obi's presidential ambition became a viral topic.

The Anambra state governor highlighted why Obi won't win the 2023 presidential election. Ozonna Soludo seemed to distance himself from his father’s verbal attack on Obi, insisting that Obi was the best presidential candidate in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng