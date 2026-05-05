A church member trends online as she gets suspended from the church by her pastor over a swimming pool outfit

The young lady explained that she had faced some problems in the past, which did not get her help from the church or pastor

She also explained her role in the church and the amount she spends to transport herself to the church every Sunday

A church member who has in the past experienced flooding in her apartment without getting any support from the church pastor or any of her church members has been suspended from the same church by the pastor after he saw what she wore to a swimming pool.

The lady expressed her displeasure in the video as she mentioned that she wasn’t even aware that her pastor checks social media, and he didn’t say anything to her nor offer help when she battled flooding in her apartment sometime ago.

Lady trends after pastor suspends her for outfit to swimming pool. Photo Source: Tiktok/peaceadaobi1

Source: TikTok

Pastor suspends church member, she reacts

Despite having access to social media and being able to see her condition, the lady complained about how the same pastor would have issues with what she wore to a swimming pool.

She said in her TikTok video:

“So where I dey do usher, pastor say make I no dey come church, make I no dey serve because say I wear bik.ini. Pastor no watch me when water enter my house when I dey suffer.”

“Even coming to church, if I’m not spending money not less than 5k, 4k every Sunday, I dey come church.”

“I dey come church every Sunday, pastor no watch me when water enter my house. Nobody give me shout out for that church.”

Church member suspended over swimming pool outfit, shares emotional story. Photo Source: Tiktok/peaceadaobi1

Source: TikTok

@peaceadaobi1 continued in the video, asking if the pastor expects her to tie a wrapper to the swimming pool.

“Pastor dey suspend me, dey give me suspension because I wear biki.ni go swimming pool. The thing shock me. E say which kind dressing be that. I wear am come outside? I no fit wear bi.kini go swim, I go tie wrapper?”

“Suspension no problem, I no go serve, no wahala. I no even know say pastor dey come social media dey watch people wey wear bik.ini. When water enter my house, why e no give me shout out that time?”

“So e dey see all my videos, na only that one wey I wear bik.ini na e see.”

As she said all these, many individuals who watched her video shared their opinion about her experience.

Reactions as lady shares experience with pastor

centia added:

"Na member forward the video give pastor."

Williams Kelvin wrote:

"It's obvious it's not just the bik.ini. Even Jesus could not save everyone. Ordinary suspension you carry camera do video."

Behind D Mask(BDM) added:

"The last time I go church na because I wan go charge my phone."

Fashion queen said:

"Serving God is not easy. May he give us grace to serve him."

Ufuoma said:

"This is me na floor member I be now,I nor fit shout because wen I start they will call it disrespect."

Nazzy added:

"i go suspend myself. i don comot myself for church service group i no work again."

David Wali added:

"I no even no when I go church last self and God is great to me. I’m doing well."

Jakarasi Global Limited shared:

"Please come my own church make we worship together."

Oxford University noted:

"The last time I visited a church was over ten years ago, and I am doing great."

Ene Cindy added:

"The thing shock me to.but wetin be social medium?"

God's will, Amos shared:

"Come to our church you are welcome my dear We be glad to have you in living faith church Aka winners chapel."

Odirin-Verere noted:

"Naa the day body carry me I Dey go church ooh me and My God are always in touch."

ugbest75 noted:

"Exactly. What happened to me? That makes me stop going to church."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lady went viral on TikTok after saying she stopped attending church because of a personal revelation she believed she received from God about her pastor.

She claimed that God showed her a vision of her pastor preaching in hell, which made her decide to leave the church and never return.

Lady leaves church over unusual marriage sermon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady said she changed her church after listening to a sermon that did not sit well with her.

She explained that the pastor said some men remain unmarried because they keep their rooms too neat, a message she found strange. The lady said she was not comfortable with the sermon and decided to stop attending the church and move to another place of worship.

Source: Legit.ng