Opta's supercomputer has predicted the second UEFA Champions League finalist after Arsenal reached the final

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to reach their first final in 20 years since losing to Barcelona in 2006

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will compete on Wednesday for a chance to face Arsenal in the final

Opta's supercomputer has predicted which team Arsenal will face in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal helped Arsenal defeat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, 2-1 on aggregate, to reach their first final in 20 years.

Arsenal players celebrate after reaching the Champions League final. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

They will face the winner of Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich in the second semi-final on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

PSG won the first leg 5-4 at Parc des Princes and will hope to get the job done and reach a second consecutive final to defend the title they won last year.

Supercomputer predicts PSG vs Bayern

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has predicted which team will join Arsenal in the Champions League final between PSG and Bayern.

PSG, which won the first leg 5-4, is backed to win again tonight with a 27.2% chance, while Bayern Munich has a 52.7% chance of winning, and a draw, which favours PSG, has a 20.1% chance of happening.

Paris Saint-Germain progressed to the next round overall in 57.8% of the 10,000 simulations run by the supercomputer, while Bayern has a 42.2% chance.

Vincent Kompany responds to Mikel Arteta

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has responded to Mikel Arteta’s comments about being in a different world to Bayern and PSG.

Arteta, speaking about that 5-4 match in the first leg, claimed that both teams were able to do that because of the reduced schedule and minutes they played.

Kompany took the comments in good faith and did not see them as a criticism, claiming it is a scheduling problem in English football.

“I don’t want to comment too much, but obviously, having been in the Premier League for many years, if I read between the lines, it’s basically a calendar discussion,” Kompany said as quoted by Metro UK.

Vincent Kompany agrees with Mikel Arteta on scheduling problem in England. Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht.

Source: Getty Images

“I don’t think it’s a criticism on PSG or Bayern Munich or anything like this. It’s that fact that you have 38 games to play, plus the League Cup, plus the FA Cup, you don’t really have a winter break.”

The Premier League run a 20-team, 38-game season, while the French Ligue 1 and German Bundesliga run an 18-team, 34-game season.

England has the FA Cup and League Cup, while Germany has only the DFB Pokal. France had Coupe de France and Coupe de La Ligue, but abolished the latter to reduce the season schedule.

Mysterious cat predicts Bayern vs PSG

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted which team would reach the UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG.

The two teams will clash in an epic encounter at the Allianz Arena, and whichever team goes through will face Arsenal in the final in Budapest.

Source: Legit.ng