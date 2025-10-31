Rubi Rose’s boyfriend timeline, from past flames to present partner

Rubi Rose is currently single, having confirmed her status during mid-2024 interviews. The American rapper and model has been romantically linked to several famous men over the years, including Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, French Montana, and Lil Tjay. While some relationships are confirmed, others are a subject of speculation.

Rubi Rose attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm (L). The rapper attends the Invest Fest After Party Hosted (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Prince Williams (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Rapper Rubi Rose is currently not in any publicly known relationship and is presumed to be single.

and is presumed to be single. She has been romantically linked to several high-profile figures in the music industry, including Druski (2024), DDG (2020–2021), and Playboi Carti (2014–2017), as well as Travis Scott and 21 Savage.

The rapper joined OnlyFans after being convinced by an ex-boyfriend, a move she does not regret, as she makes approximately $400 thousand per month on the platform.

Profile summary

Full name Rubi Rose Benton Gender Female Date of birth 2 October 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Lexington, Kentucky, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 36-24-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-101 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nardos Ghebrelul Father John Benton Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Brookwood High School College Georgia State University Profession Internet personality, rapper, model Instagram @ rubirose X (Twitter) @ RubiRose TikTok @ rubirose

Rubi Rose’s boyfriend timeline: A closer look at the men he has been with

Rubi Rose’s dating history has attracted public interest for years, thanks to her links with several high-profile figures in the music industry. From early relationships with fellow rappers to more recent celebrity romances, her love life has often made headlines. Here is a closer look at who Ruby Rose been with:

Druski (2024)

Druski speaks onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Rubi Rose and Druski were first linked in April 2024, when photos and videos of them spending time together surfaced on social media. The two appeared affectionate but did not confirm a relationship, leading to romance speculations among their fans.

In May 2024, they made several public appearances together, further fuelling dating rumours. However, in June 2024, during Paris Fashion Week, Rubi stated in a short clip shared by The Shade Room that she was single, confirming that she had dated the comedian, but they are no longer an item.

In an interview video shared by Preme Magazine, Druski confirmed their split, saying that being in a relationship with a woman of that calibre demanded a lot, and it was a nice learning experience. Later, the rapper claimed she was never in a relationship with Druski and that it was a PR stunt and never slept with him.

However, in an April 2025 interview, she admitted that the relationship had been genuine, despite earlier claiming it was a publicity stunt. She said she made the false statement because she was hurt after their split. The pair reportedly remains on friendly terms and have known each other since high school.

French Montana (2023)

French Montana attends the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

In March 2023, Rubi Rose was spotted dining with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana at the upscale Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. The pair arrived together and appeared close throughout the evening, which quickly led to speculation about a budding romance.

Despite the romance rumours, neither confirmed the relationship publicly. Rubi later told The Shade Room that they were chilling and getting to know each other, suggesting a casual connection. No breakup statement was ever made, but their brief involvement appeared to fizzle out within weeks. The significant age gap between the two also drew public attention.

DDG (2020 – 2021)

DDG visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Rubi began dating rapper and online streamer DDG in 2020 after meeting through mutual friends. Their relationship was marked by public ups and downs, with both occasionally posting cryptic tweets and deleting photos after arguments.

The couple reportedly had an on-and-off relationship before permanently ending things in early 2021. However, tension resurfaced in 2023, when Rubi shared screenshots of messages allegedly from DDG while he was already dating singer Halle Bailey.

Although this sparked controversy, Rubi later clarified that she bore no grudge against him and congratulated the couple on their child. She described her relationship with DDG as toxic but real, admitting it taught her to value privacy more.

Lil Tjay (2020)

Lil Tjay performs at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Rubi Rose was briefly linked to rapper Lil Tjay in May 2020. They shared social media posts and were seen spending time in New York, leading fans to believe they were dating.

However, their connection ended shortly after a public disagreement. Lil Tjay later claimed Rubi had flown to visit him and became upset after seeing messages from other women on his phone. The situation escalated to the point that police were reportedly called.

The Deserve To Die hitmaker later denied that they had been in an official relationship, clarifying in 2022 that they were never together. Despite the drama, Rubi Rose and Lil Tjay have since moved on amicably.

Playboi Carti (2014 – 2017)

Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

One of Rubi Rose’s earliest known relationships was with rapper Playboi Carti, whom she met in high school. In a 2019 interview, she shared that they started as friends before things turned romantic. Rubi Rose and Playboi Carti's relationship lasted approximately three years while both were still emerging in the entertainment scene.

Rubi has described Playboi Carti as her first serious boyfriend and someone who influenced her early understanding of the music industry. Although the relationship eventually ended, likely around 2017, she has spoken respectfully about him in later interviews, suggesting they parted on decent terms.

Travis Scott and 21 Savage – Early relationships

Travis Scott speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 (L). 21 Savage attends an event at Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center (R). Photo: Slaven Vlasic, Prince Williams (modified by author)

In a 2024 interview with VLAD TV, Rubi Rose revealed she had been romantically involved with both Travis Scott and 21 Savage when she was younger. She did not provide specific dates or elaborate on the duration of the relationships, but she made it clear they occurred before she became widely known in the music industry.

Rubi described these as old situations that happened when she was still figuring out her path. While neither Travis Scott nor 21 Savage has publicly commented on her statements, the revelation sparked widespread online discussion. Rubi later clarified that she was not seeking attention and only mentioned them in response to a direct question about her dating past.

FAQs

Did Rubi Rose date Carti? She dated Playboi Carti between 2014 and 2017 when they were both starting their music careers, and the relationship helped shape her early exposure to the rap scene. How long did DDG date Rubi Rose? The former couple had an on-and-off relationship, which hit the headlines for approximately a year between 2020 and 2021. Did Rubi Rose and Travis Scott date? The American model confirmed in 2024 that she briefly dated Travis Scott and 21 Savage when she was younger. Are Rubi Rose and Druski dating? They are not in a relationship. She briefly dated Druski in early 2024 but broke up a few months later. What happened to Rubi Rose and Lil Tjay? Their short-lived connection in 2020 ended after an argument, and they never officially dated. The fallout gained attention after a social media dispute. Who is Rubi Rose dating right now? As of 2025, the rapper has not revealed any updates about her love life, and therefore, she is presumably single. How much does Rubi Rose make from OnlyFans? She was persuaded to join the platform by one of her exes and reportedly makes at least $400 thousand per month. Does Rubi Rose have a kid? The rapper does not have any publicly known children.

Rubi Rose’s boyfriend history features several notable names in the entertainment industry, including Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Druski. Although she has often made headlines for her romantic life, currently, she remains single. Her timeline reflects a series of short-lived but high-profile connections that have shaped her career and personal life.

