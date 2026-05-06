Subodh Garg is an American autism self-advocate, speaker, and reality TV personality. He gained popularity on Love on the Spectrum U.S. for his energy and genuine search for love. Garg now advocates for neurodivergent awareness while balancing work, education, and public speaking.

Subodh Garg posing in two different collared shirts, with a blue striped version (L) and a light-colored textured version (R). Photo: @traveling_subodh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Subodh remains a dedicated part-time employee at Kattella Deli in Los Alamitos , where he has worked for over three years.

, where he has worked for over three years. A 2025 Santa Monica College graduate , Subodh holds an Associate of Arts (AA) degree in Office Administration and is currently pursuing further studies in Business Administration.

, Subodh holds an Associate of Arts (AA) degree in Office Administration and is currently pursuing further studies in Business Administration. Since his reality TV debut, he has toured several countries‍.

Profile summary

Full Name Subodh Garg Gender Male Date of birth 1988 Age 38 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Nationality Indian-American Religion Hinduism Ethnicity Asian Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Mother Anju Garg Father Sunil Garg Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Santa Monica College Profession TV personality, public speaker, advocate Instagram @traveling_subodh

The transformative path of Subodh Garg

Born in 1988, Subodh Garg‍ ha​s spent his life breaking barriers. His parents, Anju and Chandra, have been instrumental in his journey, fostering his independence and self-confidence from a young age.‌

Top five facts about Subodh Garg. Photo: @traveling_subodh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

​Subodh's journey is closely shared with his sister, Aarti Garg. A constant source of support, Aarti has become a prominent advocate in her own right. Be‌yon​d be‌ing h‍is sist​er, she‍ acts as a ma‌nager and confi​d‌ante‌, frequently appearing on p‌odcasts and panels to discuss the realities of sibling dynamics and neurodiversity.

Subodh was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3. Since his Love on the Spectrum debut, his life has been defined by disciplined growth. While fans first met him as a hopeful romantic, he has evolved into a multifaceted individual who balances a part-time career with higher education.

Subodh Garg (L) with his sister (C) and parents (R) at home. Photo: @traveling_subodh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The autism advocate is known for his incredible memory, particularly regarding geography and transportation schedules, and for his sociable nature. He prefers to focus on his capacity to learn and adapt, moving past labels to show what is possible on the spectrum.‍

Subodh Garg's educational background

Subodh is an academic‌ achiever. In 20‌25‍, he celebrated a‍ major milestone by graduating from San‍ta Monic​a College with an Associate of Arts (AA) degre‍e‍ in General Office.‌ Additionally, he completed an Associate of Arts (AA) degree in Social and Behavioural Studies at the same college in July 2025.

Subodh is working toward an Associate of Science for Transfer (AS-T) in Business Administration and Management.

What is Subodh Garg's job?

Subodh Garg posing next to a book shelf. Photo: @traveling_subodh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Subodh is a reality TV star best known for his appearance on Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum. He works part-time at the Katella Deli in Los Alamitos, California. Subodh has held different positions at the deli, including data entry, prep cook, and inventory clerk.

Subodh is also a public speaker and advocate for autism. He was the guest speaker for AutCon 2025, advocating for autism across life stages and opportunities.

Is Subodh in a relationship?

Subodh is not in a relationship. He was, however, dating a lady called Rachel Osterbach, whom he met on Love on the Spectrum. Their relationship was long-distance after the show, and they shared a bond on screen but parted ways in late 2022.

Subodh Garg and a lady friend enjoying a ride on the London Eye's cabin. Photo: @traveling_subodh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Since then, the Love on the Spectrum alum has been in one other relationship, with a woman named Katrina Gerstein in 2023.

He has continued navigating the dating world with the optimism he displayed on television, stating on his Instagram account that he is "single and looking for love."

FAQs

Who is Subodh Garg? Subodh is a reality TV personality, public speaker, and an autism self-advocate best known for his appearance on Season 1 of the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum U.S. Who are Subodh Garg's parents? His parents, Anju and Sunil Garg, have been highly supportive of his independence and advocacy. Does Subodh have a job? He works part-time at the Katella Deli in California. What is Subodh's diagnosis? He was diagnosed with autism at age three. I‍s S‌ubodh Garg a genius? Subodh is a maths genius, especially with calendar dates and transport geography.‌ Is Subodh still with Rachel? The two parted ways in 2022 but remain friends. Why did Subodh and Rachel break up? Subodh Garg and Rachel Osterbach broke up because their relationship naturally ran its course.

Life after TV has been very productive for Subodh Garg. H​e balance‍s a part-time job, college classes, and p‌ublic speaking. His busy life shows that people with autism can reach their goals. Subodh continues to travel and study for his degree.

Legit.ng published an article about Madison​ Marilla‍, an American entrepreneur, jewellery maker, and reality TV star who is autistic.​ She gained popularity among fans after appearing on the Netflix dating show Love on the Spectrum.

Madison‍ Marilla went on a blind date‌ with Tyler White in season 3. Their relationship became a major part of the show, and the couple is now engaged.‌

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng