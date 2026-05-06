Two relationships, a college degree, and seven countries later — life after the show for Subodh Garg
Subodh Garg is an American autism self-advocate, speaker, and reality TV personality. He gained popularity on Love on the Spectrum U.S. for his energy and genuine search for love. Garg now advocates for neurodivergent awareness while balancing work, education, and public speaking.
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Key takeaways
- Subodh remains a dedicated part-time employee at Kattella Deli in Los Alamitos, where he has worked for over three years.
- A 2025 Santa Monica College graduate, Subodh holds an Associate of Arts (AA) degree in Office Administration and is currently pursuing further studies in Business Administration.
- Since his reality TV debut, he has toured several countries.
Profile summary
Full Name
Subodh Garg
Gender
Male
Date of birth
1988
Age
38 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Long Beach, California, United States
Nationality
Indian-American
Religion
Hinduism
Ethnicity
Asian
Height in feet
5'6"
Height in centimetres
168
Mother
Anju Garg
Father
Sunil Garg
Siblings
1
Relationship status
Single
College
Santa Monica College
Profession
TV personality, public speaker, advocate
The transformative path of Subodh Garg
Born in 1988, Subodh Garg has spent his life breaking barriers. His parents, Anju and Chandra, have been instrumental in his journey, fostering his independence and self-confidence from a young age.
Subodh's journey is closely shared with his sister, Aarti Garg. A constant source of support, Aarti has become a prominent advocate in her own right. Beyond being his sister, she acts as a manager and confidante, frequently appearing on podcasts and panels to discuss the realities of sibling dynamics and neurodiversity.
Subodh was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3. Since his Love on the Spectrum debut, his life has been defined by disciplined growth. While fans first met him as a hopeful romantic, he has evolved into a multifaceted individual who balances a part-time career with higher education.
The autism advocate is known for his incredible memory, particularly regarding geography and transportation schedules, and for his sociable nature. He prefers to focus on his capacity to learn and adapt, moving past labels to show what is possible on the spectrum.
Subodh Garg's educational background
Subodh is an academic achiever. In 2025, he celebrated a major milestone by graduating from Santa Monica College with an Associate of Arts (AA) degree in General Office. Additionally, he completed an Associate of Arts (AA) degree in Social and Behavioural Studies at the same college in July 2025.
Subodh is working toward an Associate of Science for Transfer (AS-T) in Business Administration and Management.
What is Subodh Garg's job?
Subodh is a reality TV star best known for his appearance on Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum. He works part-time at the Katella Deli in Los Alamitos, California. Subodh has held different positions at the deli, including data entry, prep cook, and inventory clerk.
Subodh is also a public speaker and advocate for autism. He was the guest speaker for AutCon 2025, advocating for autism across life stages and opportunities.
Is Subodh in a relationship?
Subodh is not in a relationship. He was, however, dating a lady called Rachel Osterbach, whom he met on Love on the Spectrum. Their relationship was long-distance after the show, and they shared a bond on screen but parted ways in late 2022.
Since then, the Love on the Spectrum alum has been in one other relationship, with a woman named Katrina Gerstein in 2023.
He has continued navigating the dating world with the optimism he displayed on television, stating on his Instagram account that he is "single and looking for love."
FAQs
- Who is Subodh Garg? Subodh is a reality TV personality, public speaker, and an autism self-advocate best known for his appearance on Season 1 of the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- Who are Subodh Garg's parents? His parents, Anju and Sunil Garg, have been highly supportive of his independence and advocacy.
- Does Subodh have a job? He works part-time at the Katella Deli in California.
- What is Subodh's diagnosis? He was diagnosed with autism at age three.
- Is Subodh Garg a genius? Subodh is a maths genius, especially with calendar dates and transport geography.
- Is Subodh still with Rachel? The two parted ways in 2022 but remain friends.
- Why did Subodh and Rachel break up? Subodh Garg and Rachel Osterbach broke up because their relationship naturally ran its course.
Life after TV has been very productive for Subodh Garg. He balances a part-time job, college classes, and public speaking. His busy life shows that people with autism can reach their goals. Subodh continues to travel and study for his degree.
Legit.ng published an article about Madison Marilla, an American entrepreneur, jewellery maker, and reality TV star who is autistic. She gained popularity among fans after appearing on the Netflix dating show Love on the Spectrum.
Madison Marilla went on a blind date with Tyler White in season 3. Their relationship became a major part of the show, and the couple is now engaged.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.