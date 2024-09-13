Ron Howard’s net worth: How much is the film director worth today?

Ron Howard is an American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor. He first gained prominence as a child actor, appearing as Andy Griffith's son Opie on The Andy Griffith Show and as teenager Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. He has also directed numerous films, such as Apollo 13, Eden, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. What is Ron Howard’s net worth?

Howard started his career as a child actor before transitioning to directing films. He has starred in over 80 films and TV shows and has directed over 40 films. Some of his most notable directorial works include Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code. As a result, Ron Howard’s net worth has continued to grow over the years, cementing his position as a millionaire.

Full name Ronald William Howard Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 1954 Age 70 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Duncan, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Brown Mother Jean Speegle Howard Father Rance Howard Siblings Clint Howard Marital status Married Wife Cheryl Howard Children Bryce Dallas, Paige, Reed, Jocelyn School John Burroughs High School, USC School of Cinematic Arts University University of Southern California Profession Director, producer, screenwriter, actor Net worth $200 million Instagram @realronhoward X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Ron Howard’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kahawa Tungu, and Capitalism.com, the American director has an alleged net worth of $200 million. He has amassed this wealth through his successful career as a director, producer, screenwriter, and actor. Ron also earns from brand endorsements and real estate ventures.

Ron Howard’s age and background

The American director was born Ronald William Howard on 1 March 1954 in Duncan, Oklahoma, United States. He is 70 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. Ron is an American national of German-English-Scottish-Irish-Dutch descent.

His parents are Jean Speegle Howard and Rance Howard. His father was an American director, writer, and actor who appeared in various shows and films such as Cool Hand Luke, Chinatown, Splash, Ed Wood, and Apollo 13.

Ron Howard’s mother was also an actress who appeared in over 30 TV shows such as Married... with Children, Grace Under Fire and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Ron Howard’s parents are deceased. His mother succumbed to heart and respiratory illness on 2 September 2000. His father died on 25 November 2017 in Los Angeles, California, from heart failure.

Ron grew up alongside his younger brother Clinton Engle Howard, an American actor best known for his roles in The Waterboy, Apollo 13, Gentle Ben, The Baileys of Balboa and The Cowboys.

The American actor was tutored at Desilu Studios when he was younger but continued his schooling at Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary and David Starr Jordan Junior High in Burbank, California, when not working in television.

Ron graduated from Burbank's John Burroughs High School. Later, he attended the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts but did not graduate.

Career

Ron Howard is a versatile filmmaker renowned for his accomplishments as a director, producer, screenwriter, and actor. Below is a summary of his achievements in each field.

Acting

Howard's first credited film role was in 1959 in The Journey. He was later featured in The DuPont Show with June Allyson, The Twilight Zone, Dennis the Menace and The Cheyenne Show.

Ron first came into the spotlight in 1960 after portraying Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. He also starred in Music Man and American Graffiti before achieving widespread recognition for his role as Richie Cunningham in the sitcom Happy Days (1974–1980). Below is a list of some of his notable movies and TV shows.

The Andy Griffith Show (1960–1968)

(1960–1968) American Graffiti (1973)

(1973) Happy Days (1974–1984)

(1974–1984) The Shootist (1976)

(1976) Grand Theft Auto (1977)

Directing

Aside from acting, Howard’s directing career has also been highly lucrative. He made his directorial debut in 1977 with the low-budget comedy action film Grand Theft Auto and gained significant recognition with films like Apollo 13, Night Shift and A Beautiful Mind.

He has also received numerous awards as a director, including the Austin Film Festival's 2009 Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award. Here are some of his popular directing credits.

Grand Theft Auto (1977)

(1977) Night Shift (1982)

(1982) Splash (1984)

(1984) Cocoon (1985)

(1985) Parenthood (1989)

(1989) Backdraft (1991)

(1991) Apollo 13 (1995)

(1995) A Beautiful Mind (2001)

(2001) The Da Vinci Code (2006)

(2006) Rush (2013)

(2013) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Film and television production

In addition to acting and directing, Ron has also ventured into movie and television production. In 1985, Ron and Brian Grazer co-founded the film and television production company Imagine Entertainment. Imagine has produced numerous films, including Friday Night Lights and 8 Mile and TV shows such as 24, Felicity, The PJs, and Arrested Development.

Who is Ron Howard married to?

The renowned producer has married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Alley, an American author, for almost five decades. The pair first met while attending John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California, and had their first date in 1970.

Ron and Cheryl tied the knot on 7 June 1975. Together, they have four children: three daughters, Bryce Dallas, Jocelyn Carlyle, and Paige Carlyle, and a son named Reed Cross. Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Carlyle are twins born on 5 February 1985. Ron Howard’s daughter, Bryce Dallas, is a successful actress.

In November 2020, Ron commemorated the 50th anniversary of their first date on Instagram. Alongside a photo of himself wearing socks with Cheryl's face on them, he wrote:

Nov 1 1970 Cheryl & I went on our 1st date. We went to see a re-release of Stanley Kramer’s It’s a Mad Mad Mad World and then got some pizza at now defunct Barnone’s in Toluca Lake. Quite a start, right? Today we are celebrating with these kind of socks we ordered (Cheryl’s w/my mug got held up) and a trip to our local take-out pizza place. We’ll be driving in the same ‘70 VW Bug I picked Cheryl up in 5 decades ago. It runs great. So do we.

What is Ron Howard’s height?

The American actor is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 187 pounds or 85 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Ron Howard? Ron Howard is an American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Where is Ron Howard from? He was born in Duncan, Oklahoma, United States. How old is Ron Howard? The American director is 70 years old as of 2024. He was born on 1 March 1954. Who are Ron Howard’s parents? His parents are Jean Speegle Howard, an actress and Rance Howard. Who is Ron Howard’s brother? The actor has one brother named Clint Howard, who is also an actor. Who is Ron Howard’s wife? The American screenwriter has been married to Cheryl Alley for over four decades. How many children does Ron Howard have? He has four children: three daughters named Bryce Dallas, twins Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Carlyle, and a son named Reed Cross. How much is Ron Howard worth? He has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Where is Ron Howard today?

Ron Howard’s net worth is a testament to his success in the entertainment industry. He has earned substantial income from his work as an actor, director, and producer. Additionally, he has made wise investments over the years, contributing to his overall wealth.

