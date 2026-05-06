Breaking: Grief as Wanted Former Governor’s Elder Brother Dies
Timipre Sylva, the former governor of Bayelsa and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under the immediate past administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, has lost his elder brother, Chief Johnbull Anagha Sylva.
Julius Bokoru, an aide to the former minister, announced the death of the senior Sylva in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, May 6.
Bokoru's post suggested that the former governor's elder brother died on Wednesday, adding that a 3-day Duwei Wari (Canopy Standing) will commence in honour of the deceased the same day, by 3pm.
His statement reads in part:
"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Chief Johnbull Anagha Sylva, immediate elder brother to His Excellency, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva."
This is coming amid the allegation that the former governor of Bayelsa funded the 2025 failed coup plot against President Bola Tinubu after he reportedly transferred N1 billion in multiple trenches to three separate bank accounts of a Bureau De Change operator.
While Sylva has denied the allegation, he has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and his Abuja residence has been raided. However, the former minister has been out of the country, and he was yet to return as he promised to defend the allegation.
Meanwhile, the announcement of Sylva's elder brother's death has started generating emotional reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:
Azanah Ernest Ishmael prayed for the deceased:
"Rest in peace. Chief Calmday of the Igbeta /ibuama group of war canoe chieftaincy houses. He was married to my Aunty Mrs Linah Sylva."
See the full statement on Facebook here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng