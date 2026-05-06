Timipre Sylva, the former governor of Bayelsa and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under the immediate past administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, has lost his elder brother, Chief Johnbull Anagha Sylva.

Julius Bokoru, an aide to the former minister, announced the death of the senior Sylva in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, May 6.

Tears as the elder brother of Timipre Sylva is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bokoru's post suggested that the former governor's elder brother died on Wednesday, adding that a 3-day Duwei Wari (Canopy Standing) will commence in honour of the deceased the same day, by 3pm.

His statement reads in part:

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Chief Johnbull Anagha Sylva, immediate elder brother to His Excellency, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva."

This is coming amid the allegation that the former governor of Bayelsa funded the 2025 failed coup plot against President Bola Tinubu after he reportedly transferred N1 billion in multiple trenches to three separate bank accounts of a Bureau De Change operator.

While Sylva has denied the allegation, he has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and his Abuja residence has been raided. However, the former minister has been out of the country, and he was yet to return as he promised to defend the allegation.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Sylva's elder brother's death has started generating emotional reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Azanah Ernest Ishmael prayed for the deceased:

"Rest in peace. Chief Calmday of the Igbeta /ibuama group of war canoe chieftaincy houses. He was married to my Aunty Mrs Linah Sylva."

See the full statement on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng