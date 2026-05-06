Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Grief as Wanted Former Governor’s Elder Brother Dies
Nigeria

Breaking: Grief as Wanted Former Governor’s Elder Brother Dies

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read

Timipre Sylva, the former governor of Bayelsa and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under the immediate past administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, has lost his elder brother, Chief Johnbull Anagha Sylva.

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Julius Bokoru, an aide to the former minister, announced the death of the senior Sylva in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, May 6.

Timipre Sylva, the Bayelsa gov and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who was recently declared wanted by the EFCC for allegedly sponsoring coup against President Bola Tinubu, has lost his elder brother, Chief Johnbull Anagha Sylva.
Tears as the elder brother of Timipre Sylva is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Bokoru's post suggested that the former governor's elder brother died on Wednesday, adding that a 3-day Duwei Wari (Canopy Standing) will commence in honour of the deceased the same day, by 3pm.

His statement reads in part:

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Chief Johnbull Anagha Sylva, immediate elder brother to His Excellency, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva."

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

This is coming amid the allegation that the former governor of Bayelsa funded the 2025 failed coup plot against President Bola Tinubu after he reportedly transferred N1 billion in multiple trenches to three separate bank accounts of a Bureau De Change operator.

Read also

Tinubu, Atiku, or Obi: Prophetess prophesies winner of 2027 elections

While Sylva has denied the allegation, he has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and his Abuja residence has been raided. However, the former minister has been out of the country, and he was yet to return as he promised to defend the allegation.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Sylva's elder brother's death has started generating emotional reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Azanah Ernest Ishmael prayed for the deceased:

"Rest in peace. Chief Calmday of the Igbeta /ibuama group of war canoe chieftaincy houses. He was married to my Aunty Mrs Linah Sylva."

See the full statement on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
EFCCBola TinubuAPCBayelsa StateNigerian Presidency
Hot:
Petrol prices Nigeria jordan Cbn Ballon d Botched bbl