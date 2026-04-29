President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced his intention to seek a second term amid rising security challenges

Tinubu reaffirmed his determination to counter opposition allegations over Nigeria’s disturbing insecurity issue

The Nigerian leader urged Plateau State stakeholders to implement action plans to address violence effectively

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 29, declared that he will seek a second term in office, insisting that rising insecurity in parts of the country will not force him out of power.

As reported by The Punch, the President made the remarks while receiving Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau and other stakeholders from the state.

President Tinubu meets with Plateau governor and stakeholders, reiterating his plan to seek a second term despite security challenges. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to Tinubu, those attempting to use the country’s security challenges against his administration were aiding the agenda of his political opponents and hostile forces.

Tinubu said:

“You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me."

Tinubu, who assumed office in May 2023, is expected to complete his first term in 2027, when Nigerians will again vote in the presidential election.

Tinubu vows second term amid criticism

The president added that he remained resolute despite mounting criticism over security concerns, describing himself as a determined politician.

He said:

“I’m a very stubborn politician. I just refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term."

Tinubu’s remarks come amid renewed concerns over attacks by armed groups, kidnappings and killings in several parts of the country, with opposition figures and civil society groups calling for stronger action from the Federal Government.

The Nigerian leader has repeatedly defended his administration’s efforts, saying security agencies are being supported to tackle threats and restore stability nationwide.

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Plateau crisis: Tinubu orders action plan

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has urged political, traditional and community leaders in Plateau State to adopt a concrete action plan to end recurring violence, as the Federal Government approved N2 billion relief for victims of recent attacks.

According to Guardian, at a three-hour interactive session with a 32-member Plateau delegation at the State House, Abuja, the president called on stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and agree on practical, implementable steps to secure lasting peace.

Tinubu directs Governor Mutfwang-led delegation to review past white papers on security crises and present workable solutions for immediate implementation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu directed the delegation, led by Governor Mutfwang, to revisit previous government white papers on the crises and harmonise workable recommendations for immediate implementation.

Read more on Tinubu's presidency:

Tinubu warns editors against misinformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.

Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.

Source: Legit.ng