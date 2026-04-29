Insecurity in Nigeria: Tinubu Rejects Alleged Eviction Move, Video Emerges
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced his intention to seek a second term amid rising security challenges
- Tinubu reaffirmed his determination to counter opposition allegations over Nigeria’s disturbing insecurity issue
- The Nigerian leader urged Plateau State stakeholders to implement action plans to address violence effectively
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 29, declared that he will seek a second term in office, insisting that rising insecurity in parts of the country will not force him out of power.
As reported by The Punch, the President made the remarks while receiving Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau and other stakeholders from the state.
According to Tinubu, those attempting to use the country’s security challenges against his administration were aiding the agenda of his political opponents and hostile forces.
Tinubu said:
“You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me."
Tinubu, who assumed office in May 2023, is expected to complete his first term in 2027, when Nigerians will again vote in the presidential election.
Tinubu vows second term amid criticism
The president added that he remained resolute despite mounting criticism over security concerns, describing himself as a determined politician.
He said:
“I’m a very stubborn politician. I just refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term."
Tinubu’s remarks come amid renewed concerns over attacks by armed groups, kidnappings and killings in several parts of the country, with opposition figures and civil society groups calling for stronger action from the Federal Government.
The Nigerian leader has repeatedly defended his administration’s efforts, saying security agencies are being supported to tackle threats and restore stability nationwide.
Watch the video below via X:
Plateau crisis: Tinubu orders action plan
Meanwhile, President Tinubu has urged political, traditional and community leaders in Plateau State to adopt a concrete action plan to end recurring violence, as the Federal Government approved N2 billion relief for victims of recent attacks.
According to Guardian, at a three-hour interactive session with a 32-member Plateau delegation at the State House, Abuja, the president called on stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and agree on practical, implementable steps to secure lasting peace.
Tinubu directed the delegation, led by Governor Mutfwang, to revisit previous government white papers on the crises and harmonise workable recommendations for immediate implementation.
Read more on Tinubu's presidency:
- 2027 general election: 3 reasons Tinubu may drop Shettima as his running mate
- Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on top Tinubu's appointee who may soon be sacked
- President Tinubu to finally sign 4 tax reform bills into law, 'groundbreaking'
Tinubu warns editors against misinformation
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.
Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.