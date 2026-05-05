As a result of a lack of constant electricity, a businesswoman, instead of buying a car, has purchased a solar system

She took to her social media page to show her followers the expensive solar system she bought by herself for her big business

The individual mentioned that the solar battery she bought is 15kW, and she also bought an inverter and solar panels

Instead of getting a car, a businesswoman used the money she saved from her business to purchase a 15kW solar battery plus inverter and 10 huge solar panels.

She shared the update on her page in a video showing the moment the solar inverter was installed at a location of her choice.

Lady installs solar power system for business, skips buying car. Photo Source: TikTok/sharathings_hub

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman buys solar system, shows it off

The video also shows the moment the panels she bought were being transported to her place of work.

The caption she added to the TikTok video helped to better explain her point.

The caption read:

“I picked a 15kW solar battery plus inverter and 10 huge solar panels for my business.”

She also added that the solar purchase is a gift from her to her brand.

In the description of the video, @sharathings_hub added that it’s been over a month since she purchased the solar system.

Businesswoman buys 15kW solar system instead of car, shows off setup. Photo Source: TikTok/sharathings_hub

Source: TikTok

Her statement in the viral video read:

“My new baby will be 2 months in 2 days.”

Many of her customers who saw the solar system she recently installed took to the comments section to congratulate her.

Reactions as lady buys solar system

Simi & Vicky shared:

"Congratulations sis. This is a very good project."

Laidbyblessings stressed:

"Manifesting congratulations."

Pracy added:

"Opppooorrrr BIG FIFI for a reason."

YOUR LAGOS WIG ARTIST (ijegun) noted:

"Congratulations boo."

Hair/lash/brows/tat in Obawole shared

"Congratulations mama 🎊 how much please."

Darhmie noted:

"Congratulations mama."

Moglamzz added:

"Congratulations baby."

A hairstylist in Polyibadan said:

"Congratulations sis .. please can you use it with dryers and other hairstyling tools like straighteners."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady installed a solar generator and panels in her apartment after facing months of heat and unstable electricity.

She explained that her landlord initially refused her request to mount the panels on the roof, so she had to find another way by building a structure to support the installation.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady cried out online just days after buying a solar battery.

She said she bought the solar battery on Saturday, but by Wednesday her monitor developed a fault, which left her frustrated and unhappy. The lady shared her experience on social media.

Lady installs solar system at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after installing a solar power system with a panel in her home following months of heat and unstable electricity.

She shared a video showing how she wired and connected the system herself, but many people online noticed that the installation was poorly done and raised concerns in the comments.

Source: Legit.ng