Meet Kimi Antonelli's girlfriend, the mysterious Eliska Babickova

Eliska Babickova, Kimi Antonelli's girlfriend, is a Czech karting driver and social media influencer. She first made history in 2023 by becoming the first female champion of the Italian Karting Championship in the OK category. Eliska Babickova and Kimi Antonelli have been dating since 2023 and have been seen together at many of Antonelli's F1 races.

Full name Eliska Babickova Gender Female Date of birth 10 September 2005 Age 20 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Vracov, Czech Republic Current residence Czech Republic Nationality Czech Ethnicity White Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings Petra, Tereza Bábičková, Zdeněk Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Kimi Antonelli Education American Academy in Prague Profession Professional karting driver

Kimi Antonelli's girlfriend: A closer look at Eliska Babickova's life

The Czech professional karting driver was born in Vracov, Czech Republic, where she currently resides. She grew up alongside two sisters, Petra and Tereza Bábičková, and a younger brother, Zdeněk. Eliska Babickova's siblings are involved in karting. Her sister Tereza competes in the W Series.

Eliska Babickova graduated from the American Academy in Prague in 2025.

Kimi Antonelli's girlfriend is 20 years old as of 2025. She was born on 10 September 2005. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Eliska Babickova's career highlights

Babickova comes from a family deeply involved in motorsports. She began racing karts at just five years old, along with her two sisters and younger brother. She initially stepped away from the sport around age nine. However, her passion for racing drew her back to the track at 13. She told Shift The Gears in 2024:

My dad’s employee had a son who started racing, and he took my dad to the track. My dad absolutely fell in love with it. Until I was about 9, I didn’t have much say in what I wanted to do; I just had to follow what my dad told me,

Over the course of her career, Eli has had a series of notable achievements throughout her karting career. In 2023, she made history by becoming the first female to win the Italian Championship in the OK category. She was the first woman to win the X30 IAME Games title.

Eli also won the MSR Rotax Max Junior championship in 2020 and has secured spots and competed in the prestigious Rotax Grand Finals, one of the most important events in karting.

How long have Kimi and Eli been together?

Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Eliska Babickova at the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on 20 April 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Steven Tee

Source: Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli and Eliska Babickova have been together since late 2023 and celebrated their first anniversary in October 2024. They reportedly met through the karting world. Their relationship became more public in late 2023 and 2024, with Babickova attending F1 races to support Antonelli.

Kimi and Eli are involved in motorsports, with Babickova being the first woman to be crowned Italian champion of the OK karting class. They have been seen together publicly at events such as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and have shared posts on social media about their relationship.

Eliska Babickova has gained attention not only for being F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli's girlfriend, but also for her own achievements in karting. She was one of the champions in the Italian ACI Karting Championship 2023, winning in the OK category. Eliska started dating Kimi Antonelli in 2023 and celebrated their first anniversary in October 2024.

