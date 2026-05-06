A young Nigerian lady identified as Nwando has shared a video of her mother, who works as a commercial tricycle driver in Enugu state

The lady joined her mother for a morning shift as a conductor to document the physical labor and dedication involved in the "keke" business

At the end of the shift, which concluded at 4:30 PM, the mother and daughter revealed that they made a total profit of N14,500 for the day

A young Nigerian lady, Nwando, has caught the attention of social media users after posting a video documenting a day in the life of her mother, who is a commercial tricycle driver.

The video, which has garnered over 400,000 views, captures the duo as they navigate various parts of Enugu State to earn a living.

A Nigerian mother rides a keke in the streets of Enugu State. Photo credit: @nwando_thehuman/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the viral TikTok video, Nwando served as the conductor while her mother drove the tricycle through areas such as Amorji, Abakpa, and Tesaco.

The clip also highlighted the physical demands of the job, including the nightly routine of carrying a heavy battery into the house to prevent theft.

Despite some slow hours during the shift, the day ended on a positive note. The mother returned home by 4:30 PM, having made a profit of N14,500. Nwando used the opportunity to encourage Nigerians to take pride in honest labor, regardless of what others might think.

Watch the emotional video below:

Reactions to Nigerian mother riding keke

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Nwando's post below:

Currency lord said:

"I go like buy keke for your mama."

afamjb said:

"Nwando also try posting on your YouTube... you will be richly rewarded."

Ifeans said:

"Nothing special na, keep it up."

Sir Jay said:

"Hope you checked your Keke properly, oil and other things."

Keke rider mentions profit he made

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young Keke rider in Nigeria poured out his frustrations on social media after a day of work left him with small earnings.

Source: Legit.ng