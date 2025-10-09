Meet Dak Prescott's parents and siblings, and the tragedies that shaped him

Despite their divorce, Dak Prescott's parents, Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott, have been essential to his life and career. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his two siblings (Tad and Jase Prescott) were raised by their mother in Haughton, Louisiana. However, Dak's life has been marked by hardship, including the heartbreaking losses of both his mother and his brother.

Dak Prescott speaks with the media (L) and warms up before a‌ game (R​). Photo: Todd Rosenberg, Sam Hodde (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dak Prescott's parents were college sweethearts who started dating in 1979 .

were who started . Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott separated when Dak was young , but continued co-parenting.

, but continued co-parenting. Dak Prescott's mother passed away from colon cancer in 2013 .

from colon cancer in . The NFL player has two older brothers, Tad and Jase Prescott , and two half-siblings, Elliott Prescott and Natalie Prescott-Smith.

and , and two half-siblings, Elliott Prescott and Natalie Prescott-Smith. Jase Prescott died on 23 April 2020.

Profile summary

Real name Rayne Dakota Prescott Gender Female Date of birth 29 July 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Sulphur, Louisiana, United States Current residence Frisco, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 238 Weight in kilograms 108 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Peggy Prescott Father Nathaniel Prescott Siblings 4 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Sarah Jane Ramos Children 2 School Haughton High School University Mississippi State University Profession American football player Net worth $57.8 million Instagram @_4dak Facebook X (Twitter) @dak

Get to know Dak Prescott's parents

Dak Prescott is the son of Peggy and Nathaniel Prescott. The two met in high school and started dating in 1979. Peggy and Nathaniel had three sons together, including the NFL star.

Although they separated when Dak was in elementary school, they remained friends and co-parented. Speaking to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2017, Nathaniel said:

Peggy and I divorced, but that didn't separate my relationship with my kids.

The NFL player described his parents as best friends even after the divorce during an In Depth With Graham Bensinger in 2020. Here is a closer look at each one of them.

Nathaniel Prescott

Nathaniel Prescott at a football field (L) and posing for a photo indoors (R). Photo: @prescott.nathaniel on Instagram, @phazzthecreator on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nathaniel Prescott is an American national of African-American ethnicity. In his early days, he was a football player and played defensive end and outside linebacker at Grambling State University. However, he suffered injuries that derailed his football career.

Nathaniel later worked as a commercial driver in the Louisiana oil fields and as a city bus driver in Austin, Texas. Before marrying Dak's mother, Peggy, he had a daughter and a son from a previous relationship.

Although Nathaniel and Peggy divorced when Dak was young, they prioritised a co-parenting relationship and remained good friends. In fact, the two even continued to meet for a date every Wednesday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Peggy and I still had a standing date every Wednesday after our divorce. We were the best of friends. We just wasn't the couple anymore.

Dak stated that he and his father have always had a close relationship. He stated that Nathaniel has always been there for him:

Me and my dad have always had a tight relationship, different from my brothers, I guess. He has always been there for me.

After Dak Prescott started playing for the Cowboys, his father Nathaniel moved to Dallas to be closer to him. Dak shared:

He wanted to be in Dallas. I wanted him to be in Dallas. It's more convenient. He's there for me. If I need something, he helps me out and gets it done.

Peggy Prescott

Margaret "Peggy" Ebarb Prescott was born on 4 September 1961 in Sulphur, Louisiana, to Margaret Ebarb and Glyndell W. Ebarb. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

After divorcing Nathaniel, Peggy raised her three boys in a small three-bedroom trailer in Haughton, Louisiana. She worked as a truck stop manager to support the family.

Although Peggy did not play football, she was the ultimate football mum. Her ex-husband, Nathaniel, described her during a 2020 interview, saying:

She went from knowing football in high school because I played to being an authoritarian on football.

Peggy in 2013 at the age of 52 after battling colon cancer. Dak was playing college football for Mississippi State when his mother passed away.

In her honour, shortly after her death, the NFL quarterback established the Faith Fight Foundation, which supports families facing adversity. Dak paid heartfelt tribute to Peggy after he was named the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his foundation's work:

I want to acknowledge the person who has had the biggest influence on my life, my mother, Peggy. My mother was, and still is, my moral compass. And through my own charitable contributions, I seek to share her strength and courage with the world.

The NFL quarterback added:

She was one of a kind. My mother inspired me and motivated me to be great beyond the circumstances.

A closer look at Dak Prescott's siblings

The sports personality grew up with his two older brothers, Jace and Tad Prescott. He also has two other half-siblings from his father's past relationships: Elliott Prescott and Natalie Prescott-Smith. Here is a look at Dak Prescott's siblings.

Tad Prescott

Dak Prescott and his mother and brothers posing for a photo. Photo: @dak on X(Twitter)

Source: UGC

Tad Prescott is Dak's older brother. As per Sports Illustrated, he played football as a tight end at Northwestern State University in Louisiana.

Tad has been married to Holly Prescott since 2023. The two welcomed their first child together in 2021, naming him Mak, after Jace, whose middle name was Mackenzie. They also parent Holly's daughter, Addy. Dak's brother also has a daughter named Kennedy from a previous relationship.

Jace Prescott

Jace (L), Dak (C), and Tad Prescott (R) posing for a photo. Photo: @_4dak on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jace Mackenzie "Moose" Prescott is Dak's older brother. He was born on 10 May 1988 in Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. Jace was an all-state football player at Haughton High School, graduating in 2007. He played at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana, from 2008 to 2010.

Sadly, Dak Prescott's brother took his own life on 23 April 2020 at the age of 31. The Cowboys released a statement saying:

It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.

Dak told reporters in August 2020 that his brother Jace inspired him to play football. He said:

When I was a little kid, he was the reason I first started throwing the football.

Dak and his brother shared a close bond. The has his brother's initials tattooed down the back of his arm, a moose on his leg, and a nod to one of Jace's nicknames.

FAQs

Who is Dak Prescott? He is an American football player who plays for the Dallas Cowboys as a quarterback. Who are Dak Prescott's parents? The American athlete's parents are Peggy and Nathaniel Prescott. What happened to Dak Prescott's mum? Peggy Prescott passed away in 2013 after battling colon cancer. Does Dak Prescott have a relationship with his dad? Dak has a good relationship with his father, who has always supported him. Where is Dak Prescott's family from? Both his parents are from Louisiana, Mississippi, United States. What did Dak Prescott's dad do? Nathaniel Prescott played football at Grambling State University. Who are Dak Prescott's siblings? The NFL star has two older brothers: Tad and the late Jace Prescott, and two half-siblings, Elliott Prescott and Natalie Prescott-Smith.

Dak Prescott's parents substantially influenced his career success despite their divorce. He shares a close bond with his father, Nathaniel Prescott, and older brother, Tad Prescott. The Cowboy quarterback continues to honour the memory of his mother Peggy and brother Jase, years after they passed on.

