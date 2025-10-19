Senator Ned Nwoko has shared that a group honoured him for 'exceptional delivery of constituency projects'

Amid the recognition, Nwoko's wife and popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, alleged domestic violence

Legit.ng reports that a video went viral showing the movie star in tears as she seemed to accuse her husband of ill treatment

FCT, Abuja - Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta north, has been named the Best Performing Senator of the Year at the Democracy Heroes Award Africa 2025.

Legit.ng reports that Nwoko, 64, made the announcement on Friday night, October 17, amid a purported domestic violence allegation against him.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain attended the 2025 Democracy Heroes Award Africa event alongside his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

Nwoko wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, with an accompanying video:

"This recognition is not just mine, it belongs to Anioma, to Delta North, and to every Nigerian who believes in purposeful leadership.



"Dedicated to a visionary before his time, Sir Dennis Osadebay. His dream for Anioma State lives on through our collective pursuit of justice and representation."

Regina Daniels fumes at Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, a viral video and social-media posts have propelled allegations of domestic violence into the public eye, placing the marriage of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her politician husband Senator Nwoko under intense scrutiny.

In footage circulating online, Daniels is seen in tears and being consoled by some individuals as she said she can no longer tolerate alleged mistreatment by her billionaire husband.

Daniels said in the clip:

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my house, I am a queen. Not again, I cannot stand the violence, it is too much."

The video prompted an immediate and angry response from a man said to be the actress’s brother, who reportedly posted on his Instagram story and warned that he would defend her.

The post reads:

“Makachi! E pain me say una wan finally laugh my sister. Let me repeat, anywhere wey man Dey beat woman, whether na my sister or not, I go fight with my bleed!”

“Senator Ned Nwoko you get luck say after you beat my sister again, smash her head for wall, you run comot send thugs! I swear I for burst all your jaw!”

Regina’s marriage to Nwoko has long attracted public attention due to their 40-year age gap (Regina was 19 at the time, while Nwoko was 59).

The couple’s union has also faced scrutiny because of Nwoko’s polygamous lifestyle; he reportedly has six wives, with Regina as the youngest and sixth wife. Nwoko is a Muslim.

At the time of this report, neither Nwoko nor Daniel has issued an official statement regarding the alleged marital fracture.

