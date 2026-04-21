Four science students who scored over 90 in Physics have taken to social media to show what they scored in other subjects

Details of the report were contained in a screenshot that shows the total JAMB score of each of the science students

Screenshots added to the post showed that each of the students did well in Physics, English, and the two other JAMB subjects

As some candidates continue to react to their JAMB scores, many have taken to the internet to share their impressions of the 2026 UTME results.

In a recent post, Legit.ng published a news report about some brilliant students who scored over 90 in Mathematics in their exam.

Four Science students trend as they flaunt impressive 2026 UTME results. Photo Source: Tiktok/@richard81581, Twitter/@DrSpirit01, Facebook/Ogoh Adakole Augustine

Source: Facebook

JAMB: 4 Science students display UTME results

In another post, Legit.ng has compiled a list of 4 science students who scored over 90 in Physics in their JAMB examination and took to social media to show off their scores.

At the time of writing this report, the JAMB examination is still ongoing as it is expected to come to an end on 25 April, 2026.

Below are 4 JAMB candidates who scored over 90 in the exam and shared their 2026 UTME results online.

1. JAMB: Mother shows son’s result

A mother took to her social media page to react after she saw her son’s 2026 UTME result. She shared a screenshot that confirmed he got a high score in the exam, especially in Physics and other subjects.

Speaking about the JAMB score, she praised her son’s strong academic performance.

The woman, Ifeoma Anulika Akabike, wrote on Facebook:

“Join us and thank God ooo. My son’s JAMB score 335.”

She also posted a screenshot showing that her son scored 92 in Physics, 98 in Chemistry, and other scores in two additional subjects.

Total JAMB score: 335

Read the post below:

JAMB: 4 Science students who scored over 90 in Physics show off UTME results. Photo Source l: Facebook: Ifeoma Anulika Akabike/Ogoh Adakole Augustine

Source: Facebook

2. Father speaks as son gets 98 in Physics

A proud father took to his social media page to share a screenshot of his son’s 2026 UTME result, along with his WAEC result.

The father explained that he is very proud and happy because of his son’s academic performance.

He wrote:

“I’m so incredibly proud of you. Watching you put in the hours, stay up late, push through tough topics, and never give up has been inspiring. Today, your result speaks for itself: the best among the best.”

“You’ve proven that hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. May this achievement open new doors for you and remind you that no goal is too big when you’re committed.”

“Congratulations, champion! Celebrate this win, you earned every bit of it. Nothing is beyond you and may God perfect the remaining.”

“Congratulations Adakole.”

The screenshot he shared shows that his son scored 98 in Physics, 90 in Chemistry, and other scores in two additional subjects.

Total JAMB score: 341

Read the post below:

3. Man celebrates high JAMB score

@richard81581, a young man, got people’s attention after he shared an update about his exam on social media.

Sharing his excitement after seeing his results, he wrote:

“God is too good. God really came through. All the sleepless nights were not in vain. God is faithful.”

The screenshot he posted showed that he scored 98 in Physics, 98 in Mathematics, and high scores in other subjects.

The screenshot posted by @richard81581 revealed his total JAMB score.

His JAMB score: 363

Read the post below:

4 candidates with 90+ in Physics go viral after showing UTME results. Photo Source: Tiktok/@richard81581

Source: TikTok

4. Man reveals daughter's JAMB score

Also, in a recent post published by Legit.ng, a father took to the internet to speak about his daughter after she made him proud, as he shared details of her JAMB result online.

According to the father, his daughter, who took part in the 2026 UTME examination, scored 98 in Physics and a very high score in Chemistry.

The father, Emma Chuks Oganno, wrote on Facebook:

"My daughter's result is out. Praise the Lord."

He also mentioned the total score his daughter got in the viral post:

"Dear Oganno Rachael Chinenye, Reg Number: 20266............ AB. Your 2026 UTME Result: ENG: 69, PHY: 98, BIO: 81, CHE: 96, Aggregate: 344."

JAMB: Proud sister flaunts brother's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady took to social media to celebrate her brother after his outstanding performance in the 2026 UTME

She revealed that he scored 98 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, and 94 in Physics, and also shared a screenshot of the result as proof.

Source: Legit.ng