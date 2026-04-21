Cross River State has confirmed a new COVID-19 case involving a foreign national, marking the first reported infection in the state since 2022

Health authorities have activated emergency response measures, including contact tracing and deployment of rapid response teams to affected areas

Officials reassured residents that the situation was under control while urging continued adherence to preventive health measures

Cross River State has confirmed a fresh case of COVID-19, raising renewed attention to public health surveillance in the region. The announcement was made in Calabar by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk, who disclosed that the case involved a foreign national working in the state.

The patient, a 53-year-old Chinese employee of a cement company, arrived in Nigeria on March 17 and later developed symptoms. His condition reportedly worsened before he was transferred to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where tests confirmed the infection.

Health authorities activate response measures

Dr Ayuk said the government took time to verify the case before making it public. He assured residents that necessary protocols had been followed and that the situation remained under control. “We are, however, happy to report that he is doing well,” he said.

He added that the state’s health system has been strengthened to respond to disease outbreaks. According to him, there had been isolated infections in the past, but authorities were prepared to manage any development without causing panic.

“But we are determined that for every ailment, every disease or outbreak, if it is identified here in the state, there should be no alarm,” Ayuk stated.

Contact tracing begins across affected areas

State Epidemiologist, Dr Inyang Ekpenyong, confirmed that an emergency response had been activated following the discovery. She said health officials had begun tracing individuals who may have had contact with the patient, while rapid response teams were deployed to Akamkpa Local Government Area.

Ekpenyong noted that the timeline of the infection suggested the virus may have been contracted within Nigeria. She explained that the incubation period typically ranges between two and 14 days, while the patient only began showing symptoms weeks after arrival.

“The incubation period for this virus is usually between two and 14 days, but the Chinese flew into Nigeria from China on March 17 and started developing symptoms on April 10,” she said.

She added that containing the spread remained the priority. “There is no way we can stop this disease, but we can stop the disease outbreak,” Ekpenyong said.

WHO urges continued preventive measures

The World Health Organisation also weighed in on the development, reminding residents that COVID-19 had not been eradicated. Its state coordinator, Dr Yewande Olatunde, called for sustained caution and adherence to safety practices.

“We must explore all preventive measures to protect ourselves,” she said.

Health officials maintained that the situation was under close watch, with efforts focused on preventing further transmission and ensuring public safety

Source: Legit.ng