A Burkina Faso player has issued a strong statement to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) after missing out of the playoffs

The Stallions crushed Ethiopia 3-1 in the last match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, October 12

Brentford's defender Frank Onyeka scored in the 90+1 minute to ensure the Super Eagles overtook Burkina Faso in the best losers category

Burkina Faso defeated Ethiopia 3-1 in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Stade du 4 Aout on Sunday, October 12.

The victory secured a second-place finish for the Stallions in Group A of the CAF qualifiers, while the Pharaohs of Egypt clinched the group’s sole ticket to the 2026 Mundial in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams creating chances but failing to convert. Early in the second half, Burkina Faso looked more threatening but struggled to make their pressure count.

Burkina Faso striker Pierre Landry Kabore scores a hat-trick against Ethiopia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Photo by: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

In the 62nd minute, Pierre Landry Kabore came on to replace Brentford forward Dango Ouattara, who had missed several opportunities. Kabore made an instant impact, breaking the deadlock just three minutes after coming on.

He doubled the lead in the 82nd minute, before Ethiopia’s Biniam Ayten pulled one back two minutes later, per Sofa Score.

Kabore then completed his hat-trick in the 90+6 minute, sealing a convincing win for the home side.

With the result, Egypt finished on top of Group A with 26 points, followed by Burkina Faso (21 points), Sierra Leone (15), Guinea-Bissau (10), Ethiopia (9), and Djibouti (1 point), per BBC.

Meanwhile, Nigria crushed Benin Republic 4-0 to seal a place in the 2026 World Cup playoffs (first phase) in Morocco.

Steeve Yago during the 2023 Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) between Burkina Faso and Mauritania. Photo by: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP.

Yago's Discontent with CAF

Burkina Faso defender Steeve Yago has expressed his disappointment after Nigeria secured a spot in the continental playoffs for the 2026 World Cup, edging out his country.

In a viral post on X, the Aris Limassol star said he would study the modalities used by CAF to select the three-time AFCON winners before criticising them. He wrote via Instagram:

"Honestly, it’s strange: you win your games against the weakest team in your group, yet Nigeria is ahead of you, even though they haven’t beaten Zimbabwe, who are last in their group.

"Apparently, beating the bottom team is too mainstream. Thank you, CAF and FIFA! My career is nearing its end, so I’ll start studying the system to criticise you properly soon.”

Fans react

@_arinzay said:

"After Eritrea withdrew at the beginning, CAF sent a memo to all teams on the modalities of qualifying through the second position route. It’s your choice to beat the last in your group 10-0. In my opinion, this method is fair enough."

@YinkaTinuade wrote:

"Where was he when Nigeria lost out to head-to-head rule in 2006? We had superior goals diff. yet Angola got the ticket. It seemed FIFA was punishing attacking play but we took our L & moved on.

"So Burkina Faso, pls move on."

@Tonycruz201 added:

"If no be Greediness wetin una dey find for world cup 🤔

"Na now you remember say your career don dey end 🙄."

