Meet Lexi Murphy, the woman who stole Max Thieriot's heart

Lexi Murphy, the wife of actor and director Max Thieriot, is known for her calm and private lifestyle. While Max built a thriving career in film and television, Lexi chose a path in the wine industry, where she helps manage their family winery, Senses Wines. The couple tied the knot in 2013, marking the start of their long-term marriage.

Profile summary

Lexi Murphy’s bio

Lexi Murphy (now Lexi Thieriot) is originally from Northern California. She grew up in Santa Rosa, a city in Sonoma County, California, USA, and later earned a business degree at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles (class of 2010).

How old is Lexi Murphy?

Lexi Murphy is 36 years old as of October 2025. She was born on 23 June 1989. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Lexi Murphy do for a living?

Lexi Murphy began her career in the wine industry after an internship in Napa Valley. The experience inspired her to pursue winemaking and business management.

After earning her degree, she worked at Landmark Vineyards for three years before joining Senses Wines, where she handles customer relations and operations.

How did Max Thieriot meet his wife?

The American film producer met his wife, Lexi Murphy, in 2005 when they were both 16. Although they grew up about 40 minutes apart in Sonoma County, they first met by chance while vacationing with their families in the Caribbean. The two quickly connected and began dating soon after.

When Max Thieriot appeared on The Talk in May 2024, he playfully reflected on meeting his wife. He joked,

I’m not quite sure what she saw in me… I was like, full skater bod and had some bleached blonde hair back then...I don't know if she knew I was the one, but I knew she was the one.

After seven years together, Max proposed during a return trip to the same Caribbean island in 2012. The following year, they married on 1 June 2013 in an outdoor ceremony at Lake Tahoe, surrounded by friends and family, including his Catch That Kid co-star Kristen Stewart. A few days later, Max announced on X (Twitter), describing their wedding as the best weekend of their life.

How many kids does Lexi Murphy have?

Lexi Murphy and Max Thieriot have two children. They welcomed their first son, Beaux Thieriot, on 7 December 2015, and their second son, Maximus Thieriot, in January 2018. Before Maximus’s birth, Max shared an Instagram photo celebrating their growing family. The film director said,

So much to be thankful for and look forward to this year, but these 2 (soon to be 3) are at the top of that list for me.

Lexi Murphy has maintained a grounded life built on family, business, and discretion. From her early days in Santa Rosa to her career in the wine industry, she has supported her husband’s journey while building her own path. Lexi continues to balance her work and family life away from the public domain.

