President Bola Tinubu has sacked no less than seven ministers since the inauguration of his administration on May 29, 2023

The latest of them was the sacking of Wale Edun and Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Tinubu's move was announced in a statement by Senator George Akume, the SGF, even though some ministers had resigned, according to official statements

President Bola Tinubu held his second cabinet reshuffle in his three years in office to pilot the affairs of Nigeria. In each cabinet reshuffle, the president has sacked and suspended serving ministers.

In the second cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, April 21, at least two powerful ministers were sacked. They were Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

President Bola Tinubu sacks seven ministers so far Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The development was announced in a statement by Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). Since Tinubu's administration was inaugurated on May 29, 2023, some ministers have resigned according to media reports, while some were either sacked or suspended indefinitely.

List of ministers who were sacked

Betta Edu

The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation was suspended in January 2024 after allegations of financial misconduct. Reports revealed that N585.189 million meant for vulnerable citizens was diverted into a private account.

A statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale confirmed her suspension, stressing Tinubu’s commitment to transparency and accountability. Later, presidential aide Bayo Onanuga confirmed that Edu’s case was closed.

Professor Tahir Mamman

President Tinubu sacked the former Minister of Education, just one year after his appointment, on August 16, 2023.

The president also announced Morufu Olatunji Alausa's appointment as Mamman's replacement, and his name was later forwarded to the Senate for screening and approval. Before his appointment, Alausa was the former health minister of state.

Lola Ade-John

Lola Ade-John, who assumed office as Minister of Tourism on August 21, 2023, was dismissed in October 2024.

She was one of the ministers affected in the wider cabinet reshuffle in which several ministers were sacked.

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo

Like Mamman and Ade-John, Gwarzo, the former Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, was dismissed in October 2024.

His removal was part of the same reshuffle that saw other ministers leave office.

Jamila Bio Ibrahim

Jamila Bio Ibrahim, the former Minister of Youth Development, was also dismissed in President Tinubu's first cabinet reshuffle.

She became one of the casualties of the October 2024 tsunami in Tinubu's cabinet.

Wale Edun

The Minister of Finance was relieved of his position by President Tinubu and appointed Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of Finance.

Recall that Tinubu recently appointed Oyedele as the minister of state in the ministry, following the successful implementation of the tax reform law.

Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development was also sacked, along with Edun, on Tuesday, April 21

Tinubu also announced the replacement of Dangiwa after he was sacked and was given a deadline to hand over.

President Bola Tinubu sacks two ministers Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu establishes new police academy campus

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the establishment of a new police academy campus in the Erinja area of Yewa in Ogun state.

The presidency announced the development in a statement on Monday, April 20, adding that the approval was for a take-off of N15 billion.

However, Nigerians on social media welcomed the development, adding that everyone cannot continue travelling to the north to attend the police academy.

Source: Legit.ng