Victor Osimhen delivered a stunning hat-trick as Nigeria thrashed Benin Republic 4 – 0 in Uyo on Tuesday, October 14, to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive through the playoffs

Despite the emphatic win, the Super Eagles missed out on automatic qualification as South Africa sealed top spot in Group C with a 3–0 win over Rwanda in Johannesburg

Mallam Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other Nigerian politicians reacted following the West African giant's important victory at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Notable Nigerian politicians like Rabiu Kwankwaso and Sunday Dare have expressed their delight after the Super Eagles delivered a fantastic performance on Tuesday evening, October 14.

Legit.ng had reported how the Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 4–0 in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Victor Osimhen was the star of the night, netting a sensational hat-trick to lead Nigeria to victory. The star striker opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, converting a sharp pass from Samuel Chukwueze after a swift attacking build-up.

Osimhen, the Galatasaray of Turkey goalpoacher, struck again in the 37th minute, once more assisted by Chukwueze, doubling Nigeria’s lead before halftime. He completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute, to make it 3–0.

Frank Onyeka came off the bench to round off the scoring in the 90th minute, firing home a composed finish to seal an emphatic win for the visitors.

The dominant result pushes Nigeria into the playoff round of the African qualifiers, a key step toward securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States (US), Canada, and Mexico.

Plaudits for Super Eagles

Reacting to the Nigerian team's victory, Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Fair play, @NGSuperEagles. Now we wait for the playoff permutations.”

In the same vein, presidential spokesperson Sunday Dare tweeted:

“Congratulations Super Eagles on a superlative performance. It’s not over yet until it’s over!”

For federal lawmaker Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, he posted:

"Kudos to the Super Eagles. We did not have to be here but we must continue to be hopeful and optimistic. Victor Osimhen has reiterated what we have known for a long time. He is up there with the best strikers in the world. We also need prime Ademola Lookman and the Fulham version of Alex Iwobi. We are lucky to have him and we must do all we can to keep him fit. Where there is life there is hope. We remain optimistic of being in America, Mexico and Canada for the greatest tournament in the globe. We cannot miss two World Cups in a row. Keep going Éric Chelle."

