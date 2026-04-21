Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai to remain in ICPC custody until June 2026

El-Rufai faces nine charges related to alleged fraud and abuse of office

Defence counsel claims detention is politically motivated amid ongoing bail hearings

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, will remain in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody until the first week of June 2026.

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court has adjourned El-Rufai’s bail hearing on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Recall that El-Rufai was arraigned last week on an amended nine-count charge bordering on alleged fraud and abuse of office.

El-Rufai’s counsel, Ukpon Akpan, said the bail application had been adjourned.

As reported by Daily Trust, Akpan stated this after the court session on Tuesday, A[ril 21, 2026.

Akpan kicked against the lingering adjournment.

He said the continued detention of the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is politically motivated.

Source: Legit.ng