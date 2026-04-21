Breaking: El-Rufai to Remain in ICPC Custody As Bail Battle Continues
- Former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai to remain in ICPC custody until June 2026
- El-Rufai faces nine charges related to alleged fraud and abuse of office
- Defence counsel claims detention is politically motivated amid ongoing bail hearings
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, will remain in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody until the first week of June 2026.
Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court has adjourned El-Rufai’s bail hearing on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Recall that El-Rufai was arraigned last week on an amended nine-count charge bordering on alleged fraud and abuse of office.
El-Rufai’s counsel, Ukpon Akpan, said the bail application had been adjourned.
As reported by Daily Trust, Akpan stated this after the court session on Tuesday, A[ril 21, 2026.
Akpan kicked against the lingering adjournment.
He said the continued detention of the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is politically motivated.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.