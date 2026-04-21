President Bola Tinubu has removed Wale Edun as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy in a minor cabinet reshuffle

Also affected in the development was Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, was told to hand over to the junior minister of the ministry

At the same time, President Tinubu announced the replacements of the two ministers who were sacked and gave a deadline for them to officially hand over

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Wale Edun from his position as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and appointed Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of Finance.

At the same time, the president also relieved Housing and Urban Development Minister Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa of his position and nominated Muttaqha Rabe Darma (PhD) as his replacement.

President Bola Tinubu sacks Wale Edun and Ahmed Dangiwa as Ministers of Finance and Housing Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The development happened in a minor cabinet reshuffle in the membership of the Federal Executive Council. It was contained in a memo signed by George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The two ministers are to leave the administration, and their replacements have been named.

Recall that Tinubu recently appointed Oyedele as the minister of state in the ministry, following the successful implementation of the tax reform law.

Channels TV reported that the memo stated that the handover and takeover processes should be completed on or before the close of business on Thursday, April 23.

The statement reads in part:

“These changes are aimed at strengthening cohesion, synergy in governance, as well as achieving more impactful delivery on the economy to Nigerians, through the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

President Tinubu then expressed his appreciation to the outgoing ministers for their services to the country and wished them the best in their life endeavours.

Nigerians react as Tinubu sacks ministers

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the development. Below are some of their comments:

Donpanacio said the sacking of the finance minister was expected:

"We saw it coming! President Tinubu is just a smart and intelligent Leader who understands governance better than any President Nigeria has ever had since 1999! Congratulations to Brilliant Taiwo @taiwoyedele, who will finish up the great work of Wale Edun in growing our economy."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu sacks two ministers Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ha'beeb Yoosuf projected what to expect from the new finance minister:

"Swapping Edun for Oyedele is Tinubu signalling a policy pivot, moving from a markets/banking technocrat to the architect of his tax reforms, likely to double down on revenue mobilisation and fiscal restructuring as the centrepiece of his economic agenda."

Peri_phil explained the administration of Wale Edun:

"This is a major shake-up in Nigeria’s economic leadership. Bola Tinubu replacing Wale Edun with Taiwo Oyedele signals a possible shift in economic strategy, especially around fiscal policy and tax reforms. The real question now is whether this change will translate into tangible improvements for the economy."

Kollins Batokun said Edun might have been sacked because of a health issue:

"Probably health issues. You can't lie or hide the truth for long. Well, kudos to him for being amongst those who disrupted the Nigerian economy."

You can read more comments on X here:

Tinubu announces fresh appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of the Director General and CEO of the NBMA, Fatima Suleiman Zuntu.

This was disclosed in a statement from the office of the SGF and signed by Chris Ugwuegbulam, head of information and public relations, on Monday, April 20.

According to the statement, Fatima Zuntu would serve for an initial period of four years, which became effective on Thursday, April 16.

Source: Legit.ng