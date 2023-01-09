Mikaila Murphy's biography: age, height, high school, net worth

Mikaila Murphy is an actor, dancer, singer, model, choreographer, dance teacher, and social media influencer. She started dancing when she was just three years old and hasn't stopped since.

Mikaila Murphy attends LiveXLive presents XoBrooklynne single release party hosted by LiveOne at a private residence on December 13, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Mikaila Murphy is a gifted dancer, choreographer, and influencer who, in contrast to many other dancers, became well-known by sharing videos on her social media accounts, mainly on TikTok and Instagram. Her dance videos have gained millions of admirers on the internet.

Profile summary

Full name Mikaila Murphy Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 2000 Age 23 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Livonia, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Kelly Anspach Murphy Father Michael. F Murphy Siblings 2 Relationship status Single University Madonna University Profession Dancer, choreographer, singer, model, and actress Net worth $1 million Twitter @mikailadancer TikTok @mikailadancer Instagram @mikailadancer

Mikaila Murphy's biography

The American choreographer was born on 27 January 2000 in Livonia, Michigan, United States. As of 2023, Mikaila Murphy's age is 22 years. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She was born to Kelly Anspach and Michael. F Murphy. She has two siblings, namely Andrew and Alyssa Murphy.

Educational background

Mikaila Murphy attends the 15th Annual Babes In Toyland - Christmas Toy Drive Benefitting The Midnight Mission held at Academy LA. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Dancer Mikaila Murphy went to Winston Churchill High School for her high school studies. She discontinued her dance-focused BFA studies at Madonna University to pursue her professional goals in California.

Rise to fame

Mikaila first achieved fame on TikTok, where she amassed more than a million followers in months. She now has over 16 million TikTok followers, 1.1 million Instagram followers, and 137 thousand YouTube subscribers.

Within the state of Michigan, where she is from, she has a strong track record of teaching and choreographing. She has taught at studios like Exhibit 8, SKilSet movement studio, collective studios, and other locations throughout the Detroit neighbourhood.

She has also frequently instructed at the Institute of Dance in Lansing, given dance workshops, choreographed for high schools and other competition teams, and taught internationally in Los Angeles and Canada.

She has participated in the Lion's Thanksgiving halftime shows with Andy Grammer and Kid Rock and backing danced for Jordin Sparks. Most recently, she appeared in Big Sean's Single Again music video.

She has also performed as an extra in Gifted Hands, Flipped, Stone, and The Irishman. She has also uploaded several songs on her YouTube channel. They include:

Ho Ho Ho

U Wish U Were Still With Me

What Goes Around Comes Around

Masterplan

Wave

Concentration

Earthquake

How tall is Mikaila Murphy?

Mikaila Murphy attends Amaré Magazine Launches Women Of The Year 2022 held at Skybar in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Orteg

Source: Getty Images

Mikaila Murphy's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-26-34 inches (86-66-86 centimetres).

What is Mikaila Murphy's net worth?

The young choreographer is allegedly worth $1 million. Her main sources of income are her multiple careers as a social media influencer, dancer, model, choreographer and singer.

FAQs

Who is Mikaila Murphy? She is a young talented dancer, choreographer, dance teacher, singer, model, social media influencer, and actress. How old is Mikaila Murphy? As of 2023, the social media influencer's age is 22 years. Where did Mikaila Murphy go to high school? The choreographer went to Winston Churchill High School. Who are Mikaila Murphy's siblings? She has two siblings: Alyssa and a brother named Andrew. What movies has Mikaila Murphy been in? She has played an extra in Gifted Hands, Flipped, Stone and The Irishman. What is Mikaila Murphy's height? She stands at the height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. What is Mikaila Murphy's Instagram handle? She is active on Instagram as @mikailadancer. Currently, she boasts 1.1 million followers.

Mikaila Murphy is well-known on social media for her dancing and choreography videos. She is also an actor, singer, and model. She keeps her fans entertained daily and interacts with them from time to time.

