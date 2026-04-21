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Nigerians React as Tinubu's Chief of Staff Sends Message to ADC Lawmaker: "Scatter Them"
Politics

Nigerians React as Tinubu's Chief of Staff Sends Message to ADC Lawmaker: "Scatter Them"

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has got Nigerians talking after urging Leke Abejide to remain in the ADC
  • Gbajabiamila, while speaking at the wedding anniversary of the Kogi federal lawmaker, said the ruling party is satisfied with Abejide in the ADC and urged him to fight for the party
  • The former speaker of the House of Reps' comment came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC between Nafiu Bala and David Mark's factions

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Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, has got Nigerians talking after urging Leke Abejide, the only federal lawmaker on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to remain in his party and not bother to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gbajabiamila, while speaking at the wedding anniversary of Abejide, urged the Kogi-born politician to ignore the call by the immediate past governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, to join the ADC.

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President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has told ADC lawmaker, Leke Abejide to scatter the coalition leader and remain in the party.
Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff as ADC lawmakers to scatter the opposition leaders Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Details of ADC leadership crisis

The president's chief of staff's comment came amid the legal battle in the ADC, where the David Mark-led faction, which was being supported by some opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Robiu Kwankwaso, and Rotimi Amaechi, are faulting Abejide and his camp, led by Nafiu Bala, for disrupting the party's structure in favour of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

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The ADC leadership crisis has led to the derecognition of the party's leaders from both factions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) until clarification from the court.

Reacting to the development, Gbajabiamila, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, urged the Reps member to stay in the ADC and fight for its survival. He added that Abejide owned the party, considering the fact that he had won two consecutive elections on the platform before Mark and others laid claim to its leadership.

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His statement reads in part:

“Don't come to APC. Stay in ADC and scatter them. We like what you're doing. Also, bring Bala Gombe, and we'll support him. Good luck in court.”

Nigerians react as Gbajabiamila speaks on ADC crisis

However, his statement has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Issa Sodiq lshola criticises Gbajabiamila's statement:

"This further shows these people are only after politics of destruction, demonstrating their evil act publicly is so shameful; at least they should have some courtesy for the office of the president. They reduced the office of the president to nothing but business ventures."
Femi Gbajabiamila has spoken on the crisis rocking the ADC.
Nigerians react as Femi Gbajabiamila speaks on ADC crisis Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz
Source: Twitter

Legacy Loh-Yey defended Gbajabiamila's statement:

"Hon Abejide has won election to the House of Reps on the platform of the ADC twice. He has been their national leader because he occupies the highest elective position in the party. Suddenly displaced politicians from other parties expelled him. Should he sit down and look?"

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Showoleemto faulted the coalition:

"The coalition should have registered a new party from the onset; they shot themselves in the legs, and no player will assist their opponent to have an edge."

Oseni Olanrewaju criticised Mark-led leadership:

"Usurpers dey chase the owners of the house. What an abomination."

You can listen to the video on X here:

Amaechi tells ADC how to win Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ADC presidential ticket race intensified as Peter Obi reportedly appealed to his counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, to step down for him.

Obi was reported to have visited the former governor of Rivers, along with some Southeast leaders, at his Abuja residence ahead of the primary.

A source privy to the weekend meeting disclosed Amaechi's response to the delegation as the INEC deadline for party primaries drew closer.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPCKogi StateNigerian PresidencyFemi Gbajabiamila
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