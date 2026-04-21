A Nigerian lady has celebrated a recent achievement of her sister, who wrote the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

In a TikTok video, the lady could be seen checking her sister's result on a mobile phone and they both screamed in excitement after the JAMB score was displayed

The sibling's reaction to the good news stirred mixed reactions from social media, with some sharing their observations and expectations

A Nigerian lady celebrated her young sister's 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result and has decided to post it on social media.

The lady took to her TikTok page, with the username, @scantyedit1, sharing a heartfelt moment where she and her sister, Osasogie Bright, typed in the code to check her 2026 UTME result.

A Nigerian lady celebrates bagging 55 in English, along with other marks in 3 subjects, for UTME. Photo credit: Wirestock/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sister posts science student's UTME score

While typing in the code, the sister, a science student, was a bit devastated, shouting, "God abeg o!" in the process.

As the JAMB result popped out on the screen, the siblings jumped up in joy and happiness. Osasogie Bright, as the name appeared in the JAMB result text, had 55/100 in English, 70/100 in Physics, 56/100 in Biology, and 62/100 in Chemistry, giving her an aggregate score of 243/400.

See the screenshot of her result below:

A Nigerian lady bags 243 in her UTME. Posts her result. Photo credit: @scantyedit1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Captioning the video, the excited sister said:

"My sister while checking her results."

Watch the emotional video below:

Reactions as lady shares UTME score

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

BOY TURNER said:

"CGPA awaits you."

de.retired said:

"No worry dem nor dey tell person enter school first."

Evans said:

"Congrats to her but na admission go tell whether she really pass JAMB."

Emmy auto's said:

"I just checked mine I scored 380 what school can i apply for?"

Similoluwa said:

"No be me Dey check but na me dey panic."

GURL ALONE said:

"This is how I will rejoice when I check mine."

i'mjustlowkey said:

"all this happiness cuz say you wan enter school, enter first, I no go talk anything."

shadow said:

"No be to passed jam ohh have you heard about CGPA?"

Ijezie Gabriel said:

"Nah this one I go believe... Nne congratulations ooo."

Esther said:

"No be me get results but I'm happy for her.🥰🥰 Congratulations ML.🥰💖"

In a similar story, a female student who has written her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) offered help to those JAMB candidates yet to sit for their examinations.

Nigerian graduate writes JAMB six times

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, @peterbuywin, recounted how he wrote the JAMB UTME six times before finally gaining admission. Despite scoring above 200 in most attempts, he was repeatedly rejected due to choosing highly competitive schools and courses, like Medicine under his father’s pressure.

He admitted he had doubts about pursuing those courses but continued trying for years. After staying home for several years, he eventually changed his choices. He later gained admission into a different course at FUNAAB, ending his long struggle.

Source: Legit.ng