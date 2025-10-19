Senator Ned Munir Nwoko on Sunday morning, October 19, responded to the domestic violence allegation levelled against him

Legit.ng reports that billionaire politician attributed his wife, Regina Daniels' recent 'disturbing behaviours' to drug addiction

The prominent federal lawmaker claimed that his wife threatened to kill a medical professional

FCT, Abuja - Senator Chinedu 'Ned' Nwoko, the federal lawmaker representing Delta north, has alleged that his actress wife, Regina Daniels, threatened to kill their resident nurse.

Senator Nwoko hinged the purported death threat on the nurse's decision to expose Daniels for alleged illicit drug use.

Ned Nwoko opens up on rift with Regina Daniels

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, an incident occured which required their son, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko, fondly called 'Moon', to be given medical attention. However, Nwoko Sr. said an allegedly unbalanced Daniels ignored their child.

His comments followed a viral video on Saturday, October 18, showing a tearful Daniels being comforted by some individuals as she alleged mistreatment in their marriage.

Part of his statement on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, October 19, reads:

"A clear headed regina would have taken moon to the hospital but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse(for exposing her drugs abuse). While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann."

The post was accompanied by a video. It can be viewed below:

The senator said his overriding concern was not reputation but Daniels’ health and safety, warning that her condition could deteriorate if she failed to continue her rehabilitation.

“I fear for her well-being if she does not continue her rehabilitation”, Nwoko said, adding that her actions over the past two days had been “a clear manifestation of addiction”.

Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko and family

Legit.ng reports that the couple’s marriage in 2019 sparked widespread reactions due to the wide age gap between the duo. In addition, Nwoko already had five wives before their marriage. The couple share two children.

The alleged assault claims surfaced weeks after Daniels shared a prank video featuring her husband on Instagram.

The clip showed Nwoko walking in on Daniels in the restroom while a song with suggestive lyrics played in the background, a moment that appeared to irritate him.

Despite this, Nwoko later left a playful comment under the post, writing:

“This wife of my old, as I call her. Come here.”

As of the time of this report, Daniels has not issued an official statement regarding the marital fracture and allegations by her husband.

