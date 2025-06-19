Celine Dion’s siblings have played a major role in her life and career. Coming from a large family of 14 children, Celine remains especially close to her siblings, including Michel, Jacques, and Claudette, who have each supported her journey in music in different ways.

Celine and her sister, Claudette during her 27th anniversary (L). Denise, Liette and Claudette Dion during the launching of Therese autobiography (R). Photo: Michel Ponomareff (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Celine Dion was born to Thérèse and Adhémar as the youngest child in the family.

as the youngest child in the family. The Canadian singer was raised alongside 13 siblings— seven brothers and six sisters.

seven brothers and six sisters. She lost one of her siblings , Daniel, in 2016. He succumbed to cancer.

, Daniel, in 2016. He succumbed to cancer. Celine’s siblings have been supportive of her music career from the beginning.

Profile summary

Full name Céline Marie Claudette Dion Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 1968 Age 57 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Charlemagne, Québec, Canada Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality French-Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 120 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Mother Thérèse Dion Father Adhémar Dion Siblings 13 Relationship status Single Children 3 College Berklee College of Music Profession Singer Instagram @celinedion Facebook

A look at Celine Dion’s siblings in order of age

Celine Dion is the youngest child of Thérèse and Adhémar. She was born in Charlemagne, Québec, Canada. Celine revealed on The Ellen Show that she was raised in a large family of thirteen siblings, with music being a central part of their upbringing and childhood.

Every meal we used to take our forks and spoons and go like…and my dad was like, ‘Enough!’ We couldn’t hear ourselves, but it was music all the time, even at meals with the stuff on the table. It was just wonderful, especially surrounded by music, which was great.

Here is a look into the lives of the singer’s siblings, from the eldest to the youngest.

1. Denise Dion

Celine's sisters, Denise, Liette and Claudette Dion during the launching of Therese Dion's autobiography in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Michel Ponomareff

Full name: Denise Dion

Denise Dion Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 16 August 1946

16 August 1946 Age: 78 years old (as of June 2025)

Denise is the eldest in the Canadian singer’s family. She is married to Yvon Daudier, and they have six children: Christian, Francis, Nancy, Yolaine, Josiane, and Annick Daudier. There is not much information on her career.

2. Clement Dion

Clement, Claudette Paul and Jacques during the launching of Claudette's record label

Full name: Clement Dion

Clement Dion Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2 November 1947

2 November 1947 Age: 77 years old (as of June 2025)

77 years old (as of June 2025) Occupation: Businessman

Clement is the eldest brother of Celine Dion. He was born on 2 November 1947 in Canada. According to his Facebook profile, he attended Polyvalente Louis-St-Laurent High School and later proceeded with his tertiary education at Mont Notre-Dame College of Sherbrooke in Canada.

Clement is the owner of Le Mirage Golf Club. He has supervised the golf club since October 1996. He is the father of four children: Dominic, Rachel, Kim, and Brigitte.

3. Claudette Dion

Claudette during, Maman Dion's" Achille-Tangauy foundation dinner in Canada on 14 May 2001. Photo: Michel Ponomareff /Gamma-Rapho

Full name: Claudette Dion

Claudette Dion Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 30 March 1948

30 March 1948 Age: 77 years old (as of 2025)

77 years old (as of 2025) Occupation: Singer

Claudette Dion is also one of the Canadian singer’s siblings. She is the second-eldest sister in the family. Claudette is a singer known for songs such as La Vie en rose, Mélodie and Les Flonflons du bal.

According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in television series such as Zénith and W5. The famous singer has four children: Cathy, Steeve, Sebastien, and Celia.

4. Liette Dion

Liette Dion during the launching of her mother's autobiography on 7 November 2006 in Montreal, Canada. Photo: Michel Ponomareff (modified by author)

Full name: Liette Dion

Liette Dion Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 8 February 1950

8 February 1950 Age: 75 years old (as of 2025)

75 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer

Liette is the fourth born of Thérèse and Adhémar. She was born on 8 February 1950, which makes her 75 years old as of 2025. She is also a singer known for a music album titled Soirée Québécoise.

Liette is married to Guy Poirier. The two had a daughter, Karine Menard, who succumbed to cystic fibrosis in 1993 when she was 16 years old.

5. Michel Dion

Michel Dion (L) escorts his sister, singer Celine Dion, onstage as she arrives at a news conference at The Colosseum on 27August 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Full name: Michel Dion

Michel Dion Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 18 August 1952

18 August 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of June 2025)

72 years old (as of June 2025) Occupation: Singer

Michel was born on 18 August 1952. He is a musician known for his group Le Show. He performed with the group until 1987. Michel is a crucial figure in Celine Dion’s music career. He worked as her assistant tour manager during her early career.

He was also the one who sent her first song, Ce n’était qu’un rêve, Angélil, who later became Celine Dion’s husband. Michel retired from being Celine’s assistant tour manager in 2019.

6. Louise Dion

Louise and Jacques during the launching of Therese Dion autobiography, brother and sister of Celine Dion. Photo: Michel Ponomareff

Full name: Louise Dion

Louise Dion Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22 September 1953

22 September 1953 Age: 71 years old (as of June 2025)

Louis is also one of Celine’s older sisters. She was born on 22 September 1953. There is little information known about her. She is married to Pierre Tremblay, and the couple has three children: Annie, Mylène, and François Tremblay.

7. Jacques Dion

Jacques Dion (L), his wife, Geneviève Garceau (R)Céline Dion (C) posing for a photo. Photo: @lafamilledion on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Jacques Dion

Jacques Dion Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 26 June 1955

26 June 1955 Age: 69 years old (as of 13 June 2025)

Jacques was born on 26 June 1955; he is 69 years old as of June 2025. He was a member of La Famille Dion Chantent, Celine family group, which performed together during her early music career. Jacques also played a significant role in Celine’s career beginnings. He co-wrote her first song, Ce n'était qu'un rêve. He has one child, Jimmy.

8. Daniel Dion

Celine Dion's brother, Daniel and her mother Thérèse Tanguay-Dion posing during an event. Photo: @lafamilledion on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Daniel Dion

Daniel Dion Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 29 November 1956

29 November 1956 Date of death: 16 January 2016

16 January 2016 Age at death: 59 years old

59 years old Occupation: Woodworker

Daniel is the eighth child born in Celine’s family. He worked as a woodworker. As per ABC News, Daniel succumbed to cancer on 16 January 2016, two days after Celine’s husband passed away. He was married to Ghyslaine Bujold, who also died from cancer. Daniel had three children: Valérie, Guillaume, and Marie-Michèle.

9. Ghislaine Dion

Ghislaine Dion posing while leaning on a white balcony. Photo: @lafamilledion on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Ghislaine Dion

Ghislaine Dion Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 July 1958

28 July 1958 Age: 66 years old (as of June 2025)

66 years old (as of June 2025) Occupation: Singer

Ghislaine is the ninth child of Adhémar and Thérèse. She is a singer known for singles such as Pas Pop and I Have to Get Out. She is married to Jacques Talbot, and they have two children, Audrey and Claude.

10. Linda Dion

Linda Dion posing in front of a black car. Photo: @lafamilledion on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Linda Dion

Linda Dion Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23 June 1959

23 June 1959 Age: 65 years old (as of 13 June 2025)

Linda is one of Celine’s older sisters. She was born on 26 June 1959. She is married to Alain Sylvestre. There is not much information about the Canadian singer’s sister’s personal and professional life.

11. Manon Dion

Manon Dion, sister of Celine Dion (Photo by Michel Ponomareff /Gamma-Rapho (modified by author)

Full name: Manon Dion

Manon Dion Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7 October 1960

7 October 1960 Age: 64 years old (as of June 2025)

Manon Dion was born on 7 October 1960 in Quebec, Canada. She is married to Gilles Harcala. Ghislaine worked as Celine’s personal assistant for a period of time.

12. Paul Dion

Paul Dion singing on stage. Photo: @lafamilledion on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Paul Dion

Paul Dion Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3 April 1962

3 April 1962 Age: 63 years old (as of 2025)

63 years old (as of 2025) Occupation: Businessman

Paul is the twelfth child in the Dion family. He is known for operating the Maman Dion Foundation, his mother’s non-profit foundation. It was established in 2005 and focuses on providing needs for children between the ages of 5 and 16 who attend primary and secondary school. Paul is married to Lucie Hebert, and they have three children: Justine, Marilène, and Émilie.

13. Pauline Dion

Celine Dion's sister, Pauline. Photo: @lafamilledion on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Pauline Dion

Pauline Dion Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 3 April 1962

3 April 1962 Age: 63 years old (as of June 2025)

63 years old (as of June 2025) Occupation: Event manager

Pauline is the twin sister of Paul. They were both born on 3 April 1962. The Canadian singer’s sister is married to Marc Martel, and they have six children, including Alexandre, Stéphanie, Andrea, and Marc-Antoine.

What happened to Celine Dion's family?

Celine Dion and her family went through a difficult moment in 2016. She lost her brother and husband subsequently.

Her husband, René Angélil, passed away on 14 January 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. According to People, he succumbed to throat cancer.

Two days after her husband’s demise, her brother Daniel succumbed to cancer. The Canadian singer said in an interview with ABC News that her brother died on her husband’s birthday.

My brother, who passed away from pretty much the same cancer as him, died on René’s birthday, and I said to myself, ‘For his birthday, my husband came and got my brother because my brother was too weak to fly on his own. For René’s birthday he said, ‘I’m going to come and get your brother, and I’m going to take good care of him.

Céline Dion during the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on 17 June 2024 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

FAQs

Who is Celine Dion? She is a famous Canadian singer known for albums such as A New Day Has Come, The Colour of My Love, and Falling into You. How old is Celine Dion? She is 57 years old as of 2025. How many siblings did Celine Dion have? The Canadian singer has 13 siblings. What is Celine Dion’s twin sister’s name? She does not have a twin sister but has twin siblings, Paul and Pauline, born on 3 April 1962. Are Celine Dion siblings still alive? Her 12 siblings are still alive. The singer lost one brother, Daniel, in 2016. Does Celine Dion’s sister sing? Her sister, Claudette, is a famous singer known for the music albums Chante Piaf and Olympia 2003. Her sisters Liette and Ghislaine are also singers, but their music careers were short-lived. How many children does Celine Dion have? She has three sons, René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy. She is also a step-mother to Anne-Marie Angélil.

One of the many questions people would ask about the Canadian singer is, Who are Celine Dion’s siblings? She is the youngest of 14 children born to Thérèse and Adhémar.

Celine Dion’s siblings have been a central part of her music career beginnings, especially Michel and Jacques. She lost one of her brothers, Daniel, to cancer in 2016. Coming from a family of 14 children, Celine remains deeply connected to her siblings.

