Harry Joseph Letterman’s bio: Meet David Letterman's son

Harry Joseph Letterman gained fame as the son of American television host and comedian David Letterman. His father is a familiar face in the American media industry, having hosted various late-night TV talk shows for over three decades. Where is the comedian’s son, and what is he up to?

David (L) greets his son Harry during the 20th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

David Letterman is known for his prosperous career in the US media industry. Besides his career, he has a son, Harry Joseph Letterman, who occasionally appeared in public when he was young. Is he following in his father’s footsteps in the entertainment industry? Here is all to know about David’s all-grown son.

Profile summary

Full name Harry Joseph Letterman Gender Male Date of birth 3 November 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth North Salem, New York, United States Current residence North Salem, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Regina Lasko Father David Letterman Relationship status Single College Brown University

Harry Joseph Letterman’s biography

He was born and raised in North Salem, New York, United States. His parents are David Letterman and Regina Lasko. Harry is the only child of the couple, who has been married for approximately 14 years. He is an American national of white ethnicity currently residing in North Salem, New York, United States.

Is Harry Letterman at Brown University? He is allegedly pursuing his undergraduate studies at the university. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, his father disclosed he took him to college in 2022 but did not reveal which college Harry is attending. David also revealed that being away from his son was devastating.

Comedian David and his son greet each other at the 20th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Source: Getty Images

How old is David Letterman's son?

David Letterman’s son is 20 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 November 2003. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Why is Harry Letterman famous?

Even though he largely stays away from the limelight, Harry is known due to his parents’ celebrity status. His parents are famous personalities in the American entertainment industry.

His father, David, is a legendary television talk show host, comedian, actor, and producer. He is best known for hosting TV talk shows for approximately 33 years. David began his TV career in 1982, hosting Late Night with David Letterman on NBC and wrapped it up with Late Show with David Letterman on CBS. He has won multiple awards, including five Primetime Emmys.

Harry’s mother, Regina Lasko, is a television production manager. Some TV series she has worked on include Another World, Saturday Night Live, and Late Night with David Letterman.

David and Regina Lasko arrive at the state dinner in honour of the President of Finland and the Prime Ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland at the White House. Photo: Olivier Douliery

Source: Getty Images

Fast facts about Harry Joseph Letterman

When was Harry Joseph Letterman born? He was born on 3 November 2003. What is Harry Joseph Letterman’s age? The famous comedian's son is 20 years old as of 2023. What does David Letterman's son do? He has not established a career and is pursuing his education. Who is Harry Joseph Letterman’s mother? His mother is Regina Lasko, a television production manager. Is Harry Letterman in college? Yes. He is pursuing his undergraduate studies at Brown University. Where is Harry Letterman today? He is in college. Unlike his father, who is always in the spotlight, he lives a private life. What is Harry Joseph Letterman’s height? His height is approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres).

Harry Joseph Letterman found fame due to his parents’ celebrity status in the US entertainment industry. Currently, he is pursuing his college education and has not chosen a career path. He is 20 years old as of 2023.

Source: Legit.ng