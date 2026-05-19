Sam Amadi denies running for Senate, citing external political pressure and personal ambition

Hints at potential future governorship bid, but clarifies no immediate plans in current election cycle

Amadi critiques confusing internal affairs doctrine in Nigerian electoral jurisprudence and calls for judicial review

Former Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) chairman, Sam Amadi, has dismissed claims linking him to the 2027 senatorial race under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), stating that he is not currently pursuing any elective office.

He explained that recent posters and online speculation suggesting his interest in a Senate bid were driven by political pressure groups rather than his personal ambition.

Sam Amadi Breaks Silence on Joining Senatorial Race in NDC

Source: Twitter

Amadi: ‘I’m not running for senate’

Amadi firmly ruled out participation in the current electoral cycle, stressing that his focus remains outside the ongoing contest.

“I’m not running for the election poster for me to run for senate, but I said no… so for now, all those posters are pressure groups asking me to run for senate, so I’m not running for an election this cycle,” he said.

He added that his political future remains open, but not for the immediate elections.

“I will definitely run in the next cycle… so for now, I’m not running for any office now again,” he noted.

Future governorship ambition hinted

While ruling out the Senate race, Amadi indicated that he had previously considered a governorship bid and may revisit that ambition in future elections.

“I had tried to run for governor before, and next year I will decide where and how,” he stated.

He, however, stressed that his current position should not be misinterpreted as withdrawal from politics entirely.

Amadi weighs in on Supreme Court electoral jurisprudence

Beyond his personal political clarification, Amadi also reflected on legal interpretations surrounding internal party disputes and electoral justice in Nigeria.

He argued that the concept of “internal affairs” of political parties has often been inconsistently applied in judicial decisions, particularly in relation to pre-election matters.

He referenced the Supreme Court’s interpretation in previous political cases, noting distinctions between internal party leadership disputes and issues arising from primaries and congresses.

Amadi: ‘Internal affairs doctrine is confusing’

According to him, the boundaries of what constitutes internal party affairs remain unclear in Nigerian jurisprudence.

“The notion of internal affair is confusing… some matters can lend themselves to judicial review, some may not,” he said.

Amadi maintained that where political parties violate their own established rules or the Electoral Act, affected members should not be barred from seeking judicial redress.

He further argued that courts may still exercise discretion in such matters based on whether issues are legally and practically manageable, but should not outright deny jurisdiction where rights are allegedly breached.

NDC announces 2027 presidential candidate

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially shut the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for its 2027 presidential primary, amid reports that only one aspirant has entered the race.

Party insiders disclosed that by the deadline, former Labour Party presidential candidate and ex-Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, was the only individual who purchased the presidential nomination forms.

Source: Legit.ng