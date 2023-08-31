Does Céline Dion have a boyfriend? A look at her relationships

Céline Dion is a Canadian pop singer widely recognised as the Queen of Power Ballads for her powerful vocals. She is famous for hits like My Heart Will Go On, I’m Alive, That’s the Way It Is The Power Of Love and All by Myself. In addition to her career success, the singer has hit the headlines due to her relationships. Does Céline Dion have a boyfriend?

Céline Dion was born on 30 March 1968 in Charlemagne, Québec, Canada. She has had a great singing career by recording numerous hit albums in French and English. The singer is regarded as one of pop music's most influential and successful singers, who has won five Grammy Awards. Find out who Céline Dion’s boyfriend is and who she has dated in the past.

Does Céline Dion have a boyfriend?

Is Céline Dion dating anyone now? Fans are curious whether the Canadian singer has been in a romantic relationship lately. They have been speculating that Dion is in a relationship with the Spanish model Pepe Muñoz. Are these allegations true? Have a look at her past relationships and find out whether or not she has a new boyfriend.

René Angélil

How old was Céline Dion when she met René Angélil? The Canadian singer was only 12 years old when she was discovered by her then-manager René Angélil. René was a pop singer in Canada before he turned his attention to management. The manager was hooked by Céline’s voice and decided to support her singing career.

René strongly believed in Céline’s talent and mortgaged his house to pay for her first album in 1981. Céline and the late manager started dating when she turned 19 years old. After dating for a year, the duo made their relationship public in 1987. Dion and René tied the knot in 1994 at Montréal's Notre-Dame Basilica.

When did Celine lose Rene?

During the couple’s early years together, René Angélil suffered various health setbacks. He had a heart attack in 1992 and was diagnosed with neck cancer in 1998. He was also later diagnosed with malignant throat cancer.

Céline Dion’s partner’s health worsened as his throat cancer returned in 2014. In a press conference in 2015, Céline opened up about her husband’s health, saying she feared losing him because he was getting worse. Her husband succumbed to illness and passed away on 14 January 2016.

Pepe Muñoz

In 2019, Dion was linked to Pepe Muñoz. He is a model, dancer, choreographer and fashion illustrator. Fans speculated they were together because they had been spotted holding hands in Paris at fashion shows several times. Responding to the rumours, Dion pointed out that he was a close friend:

The thing is that he's my best friend and we dance together and he did so much for me and even just holding my hand… it's something that I haven't had for a long time… A hug from a 6' 3" man, it was wonderful… and people really thought there was a romance going on…He did so much for me, for my mental health, my spirituality, my strength… my inner strength.

Is Céline Dion still with Pepe Muñoz?

The Canadian singer has never been together romantically with Pepe Muñoz. Instead, Muñoz is speculated to be dating Brayden Newby, a fellow model and dancer.

Who is Céline Dion's partner now?

Since her husband, René Angélil, passed in 2016, the singer has not been in any public relationships. In 2021, she opened up about her love life and said that she was not ready to get back to dating:

But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself. I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don't. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know.

How many kids does Céline Dion have?

The I’m Alive singer and her late husband, René, share three sons, René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy. They welcomed their firstborn, René-Charles, on 25 January 2001 in Loxahatchee, Florida, USA. The twins Eddy and Nelson were born on 23 October 2010 in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

Does Céline Dion have a boyfriend? This is one of the hot questions being asked by the singer’s fans after the demise of her husband, René Angélil. Dion has shown no signs of falling in love again with anyone else as she is busy caring for her three sons.

