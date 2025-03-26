A look at Anne-Marie Angélil, Celine Dion's stepdaughter and her family legacy

Anne-Marie Angélil is a French-Canadian businessperson. She is best known as the daughter of the late René Angélil, a renowned Canadian music producer and talent manager, and his first wife, Anne Renée. She is also widely recognised as the stepdaughter of Céline Dion, a prominent Canadian singer.

Anne-Marie Angelil at Bally's Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada (L). Marc Dupré and his Eex-partner, Anne-Marie (R). Photo: @Line Barrette, @magazine7Jours on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Anne-Marie's mother is Anne Renée, a Canadian pop singer.

Her mother was married to René Angélil from 1974 until their divorce in 1986.

Anne was married to singer Marc Dupré from 2000 to 2023.

singer Marc Dupré from 2000 to 2023. Despite her family's prominence in the entertainment industry, Anne has chosen to lead a life away from the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Anne-Marie Angélil Other names Anne-Marie Dupré Gender Female Date of birth 12 June 1977 Age 47 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Québec, Canada Current residence Canada Nationality French-Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Anne Renée Father René Angélil (deceased) Siblings 5 Marita status Married Husband Marc Dupré Children Anthony, Stella, Lenny Profession Media personality

Exploring Anne-Marie Angélil’s background

The celebrity daughter is 47 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 12 June 1977 in Québec, Canada. She is a French-Canadian national of Mixed ethnicity. Her father was of Syrian and Lebanese descent, while her mother is of French-Canadian heritage.

Anne-Marie attended McGill University in Montreal, where she earned a degree in business administration.

Fast five facts about Anne-Marie Angélil. Photo: @marcdupre123 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are Anne-Marie Angélil's parents?

Anne-Marie Angélil's parents are René Angélil and Anne Renée. She grew up in a family deeply connected to the music industry, which influenced her upbringing and interests. Her father was a Canadian music producer and talent manager, best known for managing and later marrying Celine Dion.

Her mother is a French-Canadian pop singer who was married to René Angélil from 1974 until their divorce in 1986. Anne-Marie's father passed away on 14 January 2016 at the age of 73. He died at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a long battle with throat cancer.

Celine Dion and Rene Angelil at the Thomas and Mack Center on 15 September 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Frank Micelotta

Source: Getty Images

Anne-Marie Angélil’s siblings: A close bond or just family ties?

The Canadian businessperson has one biological brother and four half-siblings from her father René Angélil’s other marriages. Her siblings include:

Patrick (biological brother)

Jean-Pierre (half-brother) – From René’s first marriage to Denyse Duquette.

René-Charles Angélil (half-brother) – From her father’s marriage to Celine Dion.

Eddy (half-brother) – Twin son of René and Celine Dion.

Nelson (half-brother) – Twin son of René and Celine Dion.

While not much is known about Anne-Marie's relationship with her sibling and half-siblings, she has been photographed with Celine and her dad many times over the years. Celine also appeared at her wedding, pregnant with Anne-Marie's brother, René-Charles.

What does Anne-Marie Angélil do for a living?

​Anne-Marie Angélil has maintained a private life, and specific details about her professional endeavours are not widely documented. She is reportedly a businessperson and has explored creative fields like fashion, marketing, and event management.

Who is Anne-Marie's husband?

Marc Drupe smiling in front of teal background. Photo: @marcdupre123 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

René Angélil's daughter was married to Marc Dupré for over two decades. The two tied the knot in 2000 at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton. Their wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, including Céline Dion and René Angélil. Anne-Marie Angélil and Celine Dion have a very close friendship.

The Canadian singer performed one of her songs, which was written especially for her stepdaughter, at the ceremony.

Are Ann-Marie and Marc Drupe still together?

Anne-Marie and Marc separated in July 2023. Marc took to Facebook to confirm their separation, stating:

It is with sadness that Anne-Marie and I announce our separation today. While we are no longer a couple, we will always be a family with our three wonderful children. We thank you in advance for respecting our privacy during this difficult time.

The former couple share three children: two sons, Lenny Dupré and Anthony Dupré and a daughter Stella Dupré.

Anne-Marie Angélil, Marc Drupe and their three children posing for a picture. Photo: @marcdupre123 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anne-Marie's ex-husband is a Canadian singer-songwriter and comedian from Quebec. Dupré began his career as a stand-up comedian, known particularly as a musical impressionist before transitioning to music, collaborating with Celine Dion, who co-wrote some of his songs.

Marc Dupré has released several successful albums, including Sans titre, Refaire le monde and La moitié de moi.

What is Anne-Marie Angélil's height?

The Canadian-born entrepreneur stands at 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Anne-Marie Angélil? She is the eldest daughter of René Angélil with his first wife, Anne Renée, and the stepdaughter of Céline Dion. Where is Anne-Marie Angélil from? The celebrity daughter was born in Québec, Canada. What is Anne-Marie Angélil’s age? Anne is 47 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 12 June 1977. What nationality was René Angélil? The late prominent singer was a Canadian. Does Anne-Marie Angélil have siblings? The entrepreneur has five siblings: Jean-Pierre, Patrick, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy. Are Anne-Marie Angélil and Marc Dupré together? Anne and Marc divorced in 2023 after 23 years of marriage. Does Anne-Marie have any children? She has three children—Lenny, Anthony and Stella. What is Anne-Marie's height? Anne is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Anne-Marie Angélil came into the limelight as the eldest daughter of René Angélil, the late Canadian music producer and husband of Céline Dion. She was born during René's second marriage to Anne Renée. Despite being part of a famous family, Anne-Marie has largely stayed out of the spotlight, sparking curiosity among many.

Legit.ng recently published Ball Greezy’s biography. The rapper’s music blends Miami’s vibrant culture with party anthems and soulful beats, earning him recognition across the hip-hop scene.

Ball Greezy was introduced to music at a young age by his father, but it was his neighbour and older brothers who played a key role in exposing him to rap. His most streamed song on Spotify is Nice & Slow. Read on to discover all the details regarding his musical journey.

Source: Legit.ng