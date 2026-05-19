A Nigerian lady has advised Nigerian singer-songwriter and actor Chike amid an online scandal

The young lady took to her social media page to speak about Chike and tell him what to do to make good money

Her post comes amid the online scandal involving the singer and the ex-wife of Frank Edoho, a television host

Amid the online scandal involving Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra, a Nigerian lady has given business advice to Chike, a Nigerian singer-songwriter and actor.

Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known as Chike, had made headlines after he was linked to a scandal involving the wife of a notable individual, Frank Edoho, a Nigerian television host and filmmaker.

Lady advises Chike on making money amid social media controversy. Photo Source: Facebook/Ada Ujaligwa, Instagram/officialchike

Source: Facebook

Lady advises Chike amid online scandal

Rumours claimed the singer was involved with Sandra while she was still married to Frank Edoho, but there is no evidence to prove this.

While these are still rumours, a Nigerian lady has given business advice to the singer-songwriter and actor, Chike.

On her Facebook page, Ada Ujaligwa advised Chike to use the current controversy and the talk about him to host a concert, saying he would sell out all the tickets.

Nigerian lady gives Chike business advice amid online scandal. Photo Source: Facebook/Ada Ujaligwa

Source: Facebook

Her statement:

"Chike should ride on this new found popularity to host a concert…. He will sell out in minutes."

As she said this, her statement immediately got the attention of people who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady speaks about Chike

Treasure said:

"So trending in a bad way can make one sell more or earn more in their carrier?"

Awele added:

"Nah! Deep down, he won't be happy. Make una leave SM cruise!"

Fredrick stressed:

"Some of you just talk because you want to talk. Who buys most of the tickets in every given entertainment show, men or women? Who promotes the shows? The truth is that Chike will lose a lot of jobs from men this period, because men run and control the entertainment industry, not women. No right thinking man would invite Chike to his wedding ceremony or event because no one wants their marriage or relationship to be ruined. However, we can continue to deceive ourselves with lies to soothe our emotions."

Vivian shared:

"Frank wey we dey manage on top his ugly looks ,,he come still dey form say he dey keep Malice. Woman come see fresh nig.ga,,we sabi do the do,,and e come be like say the husband never give am org.asm before and chike stepped in and finished the lavender oomoh Boo of the booless,na today I really understand the meaning of that ur name.'

Louis noted:

"There is a palpable euphoria and excitement in the 'feminazi' niche."

Neche noted:

"He need to release album ASAP ,stand up for the championship lolz ."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that VDM has spoken about the rumours linking singer Chiké to Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra. He said the rumours could make some men stop booking Chiké for weddings.

Chike spotted at the cinema amid online scandal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian singer Chike is still trending over the controversy involving Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra.

In a new video, Chike was seen at a cinema taking selfies with female fans, sparking further reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng