A Federal High Court in Abuja has set May 26, 2026 to rule on a case challenging former President Goodluck Jonathan’s eligibility for the 2027 presidential election

The suit, filed by Jideobi, seeks to bar Jonathan from contesting and to stop INEC from processing his candidacy

At the heart of the case is whether Jonathan remains qualified under the 1999 Constitution, specifically Sections 1 and 137

A Federal High Court in Abuja has set May 26, 2026 as the date to deliver judgment in a case challenging former President Goodluck Jonathan’s eligibility to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

Justice Peter Lifu announced the adjournment after hearing arguments from both the plaintiff’s and defendant’s counsels. The case has drawn attention because of its potential impact on the political landscape ahead of the next general election.

Court in Abuja sets May 26 for judgment on Jonathan’s 2027 presidential eligibility. Photo credit: Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

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According to Dailytrust, the suit was filed by Jideobi, who is asking the court to restrain Jonathan from presenting himself as an aspirant under any political party for the 2027 presidential race.

The plaintiff also seeks an order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting, processing, or publishing Jonathan’s name as a presidential candidate.

Constitutional grounds for the case

Central to the case is whether Jonathan remains eligible to run for president again under the 1999 Constitution. The plaintiff has asked the court to interpret Sections 1(1), (2), (3) and 137(3) of the Constitution to determine Jonathan’s status.

Daily Trust reports that the plaintiff’s argument is that Jonathan’s previous tenure may disqualify him from seeking the office again.

The ruling on May 26 will clarify Jonathan’s eligibility and could shape the political atmosphere as parties prepare for the 2027 elections.

This case highlights the importance of constitutional interpretation in Nigeria’s democracy and the role of the judiciary in resolving disputes over political participation.

Goodluck Jonathan’s political career

Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan, born on November 20, 1957, in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, began his political journey in the late 1990s with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He was elected Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State in 1999, later becoming governor in 2005 after the impeachment of his predecessor.

His rise continued when he was selected as running mate to Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2007, serving as Vice President of Nigeria until Yar’Adua’s death in 2010. Jonathan then assumed office as President of Nigeria, a position he held until 2015. During his presidency, he focused on economic reforms, education, and infrastructure, though his administration faced challenges such as corruption and insecurity.

In 2015, Jonathan lost to Muhammadu Buhari, becoming the first sitting Nigerian president to accept electoral defeat peacefully, a move widely praised for strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Plaintiff seeks to stop INEC from processing Jonathan’s name as a presidential candidate. Photo credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

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Lawyer shares why Jonathan could struggle if he runs

Legit.ng earlier reported that a prominent lawyer in Anambra state, Chief Ben Izuegbunam, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has asked former President Goodluck Jonathan to rethink his stand in the 2027 presidential election.

The Onitsha-based legal practitioner suggested that many factors are against the former president and that he would lose if he went into the race. A coalition of northern political groups, youth organisations, and PDP leaders is mounting pressure on Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng