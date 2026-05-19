Pep Guardiola will reportedly leave Manchester City at the end of the current season after 10 years at the club

Guardiola’s final match will be against Aston Villa, and it could potentially end in another Premier League title

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the table, with Man City facing Bournemouth on Wednesday

Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after beating Burnley 1-0, but Manchester City remain alive in the title race.

Bukayo Saka assisted Kai Havertz’s first-half goal to help Arsenal secure a massive three points, which moved them closer to the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City will face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, May 19, 2026, with the match set to have an emotional undertone.

According to The Athletic, Pep Guardiola will leave his role at the end of the season after the game against Aston Villa, following 10 successful years at Manchester City.

Per Fabrizio Romano, former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will replace him, having agreed a three-year contract, five months after resigning at Stamford Bridge.

City are still in contention for the title despite Arsenal being five points clear, and could win one final Premier League title to bid Guardiola farewell.

How Man City could win PL title

The Premier League title could still be heading to the Etihad Stadium this season despite Arsenal’s advantage heading into the final day.

Manchester City must beat Bournemouth on Wednesday to push the title race until the final day, but their hope lies on Arsenal slipping up.

City will face Aston Villa at the Etihad on the final day, while Arsenal will travel across London to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

If City beat Bournemouth and Aston Villa and Arsenal drop points with a draw or a loss, then Guardiola will celebrate a title on his way out.

If Arsenal loses, the Citizens will win the title with one point, but if Arsenal draws, both teams will finish on the same points, and tiebreakers will be used.

Pep Guardiola could win a final Premier League title on his way out of Manchester City. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

The first tiebreaker is goal difference, which both teams are currently tied on the same number, 43, which makes goals scored the next, which City lead with 75 to Arsenal's 69.

As noted by the Premier League, if both teams finished level on these criteria, City would be crowned champions as they won the head-to-head battle, beating Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad after the 1-1 draw at the Emirates.

All these would not matter if Arsenal beat Crystal Palace on the final day or match, whatever result Manchester City get against Aston Villa.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal beat Burnley to move closer to the title.

The Gunners moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but Manchester City retains about 15% chance of upsetting Arsenal to win the title.

Source: Legit.ng