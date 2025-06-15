Kyle Filipowski's parents, Becky and David Filipowski, have played a significant role in his development as a standout basketball player. Raised in a supportive, sports-oriented family, Kyle was inspired to follow his passion and hone his skills from a young age. The basketball player has three brothers.

Kyle Filipowski's parents and their impact on his life

The American basketball player was born to Rebecca Filipowski, formerly Becky Hagerdon, and David Filipowski in Middletown, New York, United States. His parents met while attending high school in Orange County, New York, United States.

Kyle hails from a family deeply rooted in sports and discipline. Here is a closer look at his family and their role in his journey.

David Filipowski

Kyle Filipowski and his parents, Becky and David Filipowski, are in an indoor basketball court. Photo: @kylefilipowski (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Kyle's dad is a former collegiate basketball player. He played for Slippery Rock University's men's basketball team from 1979 to 1981. David also played Division II football. He earned his degree in 1981 and is recognised on the university's all-time men's basketball roster.

Kyle's dad has been supportive of him. In an interview with Prospective Insight, Kyle stated:

My dad’s more of an easy going guy. He’s always there to listen. They both taught us a lot growing up. My dad taught us how to be a respectful young man.

Rebecca 'Becky' Filipowski

Kyle's mother, Becky, is a former collegiate basketball player, athletic trainer, coach and teacher from the United States. She began playing basketball while in high school at Warwick Valley High School in New York. Becky led her team to a New York State Class B title in 1982.

Kyle Filipowski, his mom, and his brother during basketball games. Photo: @kylefilipowski (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

After completing high school, Kyle's mom joined California State University, Long Beach in 1982 to study education and sports medicine. She also took part in playing basketball and helped the team reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Becky had a severe left knee injury, which cut off her basketball career as a player.

According to his LinkedIn account, in August 1984, she enrolled for a Bachelor of Science at the State University of New York, Cortland. She later earned a Master's in Health Education in 1998 from Lehman College.

After graduating, Becky became a teacher at Washingtonville School District, where she taught from September 1998 to October 2003. She coached girls' volleyball and basketball teams at this school.

Between 2010 and 2020, the former basketball player volunteered with the American Cancer Society. From September 2013 to June 2021, Becky worked as a long-term substitute teacher in multiple school districts.

Kyle Filipowski #22 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Source: Getty Images

Becky is a mother of four sons. She has been a source of inspiration to them, especially her sons Kyle and Matt, who are in the sports field. Becky coached and mentored them during their formative years. During the aforementioned interview with Pro Insight, Kyle mentioned:

My mom, she’s incredibly tough on the refs. We learned to take it as positive criticism and take what she had to say with a grain of salt and just try to look at it in a different way, look at it in a positive way, instead of feeling bad about it.

Additionally, during an interview with On3, Kyle said

My mom holds us to high expectations. She has pushed us because she wants the best for us and sees the potential. It has been awesome to see her here, seeing us through it all; she is truly the best mom I could have ever asked for.

Get to know Kyle Filipowski's siblings

The NBA player has two older brothers, Daniel and Taylor and his twin brother Matthew Filipowski. Here is a look at each of them.

Daniel Filipowski

Daniel Filipowski outside in a beautiful green environment. Photo: @thedanielflip24 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Daniel was born in Westtown, New York, United States. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Administration, along with a minor in Communication, from the University of Louisville.

Kyle's brother also enrolled in a dual master's program at the University of Central Florida, where he earned both a master of Business Administration (MBA) and a master of Science in Sport Business Management.

Kyle Filipowski's brother is passionate about building a career in the sports industry, specifically in roles related to community relations, data analytics and operations.

Taylor Filipowski

Taylor is a former collegiate athlete and a food service professional, known for his achievements in swimming. He was born in Westtown, New York, United States. Taylor studied at Munisink Valley High School.

Kyle Filipowski's brother, Taylor Filipowski, relaxing on the rooftop. Photo: @tay_flipper (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

After completing high school, Taylor joined Sullivan County Community College, where he earned an associate's degree in Baking and Pastry Arts in 2017. He later enrolled at the State University of New York at Delhi in 2019 and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

While studying at the State University of New York, he participated in swimming competitions, competing in freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly events. Taylor worked as a lifeguard at Middletown Pools for five months from May 2015 to September 2015.

Taylor began working at Dunkin in July 2016 as a shift leader. From April 2021 to August 2022, he worked full-time as a store manager for Dunkin' Brands, based in Orange County, New York, United States.

Matthew 'Matt' Filipowski

Matthew is Kyle's twin brother. He was born on 7 November 2003 in Middletown, New York, United States. Matt is also a basketball player. He joined Wilbraham & Monson Academy (MA) in August 2019 and graduated in May 2022 with a diploma in Computer Science.

Kyle's brother earned All‑NEPSAC AA honours during the 2021‑22 season while playing at Wilbraham & Monson Academy. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Harvard University.

Matt played for the Harvard Crimson during the 2022-23 season, where he took part in three games before being sidelined by a season-ending injury. He worked as a Harvard course assistant at Harvard University for five months, from January 2025 to May 2025.

Kyle and Matt share a strong bond. During Duke's in-house podcast, The Brotherhood, Kyle referred to Matt as the perfect complement to his game. He stated:

Especially during Covid, too. I hate to bring that up, but he was kind of the only one that I could really play against. And you know, we were very different, too in terms of play style.

Why is Kyle Filipowski estranged from his family?

Kyle Filipowski of the Utah Jazz looks on during the first half against the Houston Rockets. Photo: Jack Gorman

Source: Getty Images

Kyle is reportedly distanced from his family, largely because they disapprove of his relationship with Caitlin Hutchison, his fiancée, who is around seven years older. According to Page Six, his family claimed that Caitlin manipulated Kyle and encouraged him to cut ties with them, citing their age difference as a concern. Kyle appeared to confirm this in a “goodbye” email he sent in 2022.

The situation gained public attention during the 2024 NBA Draft and reportedly affected how some teams assessed him.

The story of Kyle Filipowski's parents, Becky and David Filipowski, along with his brothers, provides insight into the early support and strong family ties that helped shape his career. Their influence has been a vital part of his path to becoming a prominent figure in the NBA.

