The Labour Party's governorship candidate in Lagos in the 2023 election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has announced that he will not be defecting to the NDC, like Peter Obi

In a video released on social media on Tuesday, May 5, the former gubernatorial candidate wished Obi and others well but said he will remain in the ADC

This is coming the day after the former presidential candidate dumped the ADC for the NDC in pursuit of his presidential ambition

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party, has said that he will not be joining the party's presidential candidate in the same election, Peter Obi, in his new political party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Many Nigerians, particularly the supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate, had been waiting for the former governorship candidate's position after Obi announced his defection from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Gbedebo Rhodes-Vivour declines to join Peter Obi in NDC Photo Credit: @GRVlagos

Source: Twitter

Obi and Rhodes-Vivour campaigned together in the 2023 elections in Lagos and mobilised thousands of voters to their programmes and rallies. Eventually, Obi won the presidential election in Lagos while Rhodes-Vivour was second in the state governorship election.

After the election, there were crises in the Labour Party, and the two politicians dumped the party for the ADC. Not long after, Obi announced his exit from the ADC on Monday, May 4 and subsequently joined the NDC.

However, in a video on his social media page on Tuesday, May 5, Rhoses-Vivour announced that he will remain in the ADC.

Nigerians react as Rhodes-Vivour dumps Obi

However, the former governorship candidate's declaration has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Balogun commented:

"Politics is not about emotion but about who is the smartest. All political parties are guilty of malpractice one way or the other. Why can't you add this to your pictures where your former party was rigging right here in Lagos? I can assure you, this will never happen again."

Nigerians react as Gbedebo Rhodes-Vivour dumps Peter Obi Photo Credit: @GRVlagos

Source: Facebook

Umukoro said the former governorship candidate is just coming to his reality:

"Obi never leaves you? E don leave you! Now you understand why no past commissioner or SSA is backing or supporting him after eight years of working with him as governor. Even Datti Baba Ahmed sef don confess. Una go learn by fire by force."

Sadam said the decision to stay back in ADC was not the best for Rhodes-Vivour:

"Staying back might feel like a safe move, but politically it’s a costly one. You’ve already aligned yourself with the Obedient movement; walking away from that base now only weakens your position. Before, you struggled to pull 1,000 votes; at this rate, you risk cutting that influence in half. Sometimes, holding on isn’t a strength, it’s a miscalculation."

Oris~Monie commended the former governorship candidate:

"This guy here has earned my respect, and history will forever be kind to you. When every other person chooses to jump ship. This is how to know who will be a Good leader. You have earned yourself a follower."

See the video of Rhodes-Vivour on X here:

INEC takes reverses on ADC crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC reversed its decision to derecognise the leadership of David Mark, the former Senate president, in the ADC.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the crisis rocking the ADC leadership.

INEC had earlier removed Mark’s name as party chairman from its website, but it reappeared after the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng