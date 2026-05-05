Ganduje Recognises Actual Emir of Kano Amid Sanusi, Ado Bayero Tussle
- Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a former governor of Kano state, has publicly recognised Muhammad Sanusi II, emir of Kano
- Ganduje's action was the first acknowledgement since his fallout with the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor
- On May 23, 2024, Governor Abba Yusuf dethroned Ado Bayero as emir after state legislators repealed the 2019 State Emirate Council Law, a law enacted by the previous administration of Ganduje
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano State - Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State, has publicly recognised Muhammad Sanusi II as the emir of Kano.
As reported by Daily Trust, Ganduje made the remark on Tuesday, May 5, during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Deputy Governor of Kano State, Murtala Sule Garo, held at the Government House, Kano.
Ganduje recognises Sanusi as emir
During his address, the former governor greeted Sanusi and referred to him by his full traditional title, a gesture that drew loud applause from dignitaries and guests at the event.
This marks the first time Ganduje has openly acknowledged Sanusi in that capacity since their widely publicised fallout.
Recall in 2020, while serving as governor, Ganduje deposed Sanusi as emir of Kano. However, in May 2024, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reinstated Sanusi and removed Aminu Ado Bayero, whom Ganduje had installed in his place.
Ado Bayero, however, refused to step down, amid claims he had backing from Ganduje and the Federal Government.
The situation took another turn when Governor Yusuf resigned from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in January 2026.
Kwankwaso-Ganduje rivalry fuelled emir tussle
Legit.ng reports that the Kano emirship crisis is deeply rooted in the rivalry between Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, an influential former governor of Kano State and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, and Ganduje, who is a one-time national chairman of the APC.
Initially, as Kano governor in 2014, Kwankwaso appointed Sanusi as emir. However, in 2020, Ganduje, as Kano governor, dethroned Sanusi, citing insubordination. Ganduje split the Kano Emirate into five and appointed Bayero as the Emir of the main Kano Emirate.
In 2024, Kwankwaso’s now-estranged mentee, Governor Yusuf, reversed Ganduje’s actions. He said the decision was to “restore the glory” of the old emirate and “fulfil his campaign promise”.
Governor Yusuf relied on a law passed by the House of Assembly to justify Sanusi’s reinstatement. But the deposed emir’s camp relied on Federal High Court rulings that stayed the implementation of that law, arguing that the process of dethronement violated his fundamental human rights.
The case is awaiting a verdict from the Supreme Court.
Per The Cable, the apex court has fixed Monday, April 19, 2027, for further hearing in the suit regarding the Kano emirate tussle.
Aminu Babba Dan-Agundi, a senior member of the Kano Emirate Council, described the date as “too far off,” adding that legal representatives of the appellant would explore the option of applying to the court to move the date closer.
Read more on Kano Emir tussle
- Kano emirate tussle: Emir Sanusi explains why Ado Bayero, others are hurt
- Kano emirate tussle: Sanusi suffers setback as court declares Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard
- Eid-el-Kabir: Deposed Emir Bayero sends message to Tinubu amid Kano emirship tussle
Omokri: FG should avoid Kano emir tussle
Meanwhile, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government ought not to get involved in who becomes the Emir of Kano.
Omokri said the Kano state government and the judiciary are capable of resolving the royal tussle between Sanusi and the deposed emir, Bayero.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.