Manchester City could still win the Premier League title despite a devastating 3-3 draw away at Everton

City missed the chance to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the table after picking up only a point

Arsenal are now five points clear and will be crowned champions if they beat West Ham at the weekend

Manchester City lost ground in the 2025/26 Premier League title race after playing a 3-3 draw against Everton, but all hope is not lost for the Citizens.

City went into the match needing a win to close the gap on Arsenal, but faltered and had to come from behind in the closing stages to secure a 3-3 draw.

Jeremy Doku rescued a point for Manchester City against Everton. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

The result leaves Pep Guardiola's side on 71 points, five behind Arsenal, who have 76 points with three matches to go, though City has four matches.

The league title has slipped away from Manchester City’s hands, and they will rely on Arsenal slipping up to get back into a position where they could win the title.

Guardiola reacts to City’s draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits that the title is no longer in their hands, but will take getting a point over getting nine and remains hopeful.

“It’s better to have a point than no point. It would be better to win the game than have the point. It was in our hands before this game, but now it’s not. Prepare for Brentford. We will continue and see what happens,” he said as quoted by Mancity.com .

“We have four games in the Premier League, next is Brentford, and it will be quite similar [to Everton] because the competitors are good, and we will see what happens. Of course, [we go into those games with belief], like we came here.”

Pep’s soft tone after the match gives Manchester City fans pessimism, and Arsenal fans the hope that they have secured the title.

However, the race is still on, even though Manchester City will rely on Arsenal not making the most of their opportunity to get back in control.

How City could still win the title

Manchester City are five points behind Arsenal on the table and have 12 points left to fight for in their remaining matches, while their the Gunners have nine points to fight for.

As noted by Premier League, if Arsenal win their remaining matches, they will be home safe and win their first title since the 2003/04 season.

There are two scenarios where Manchester City can still win the title despite the draw, both of which will require them to win their remaining four matches.

Pep Guardiola remains hopeful Manchester City can still win the title. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

The first scenario is if Arsenal loses one of their remaining matches, and Manchester City wins all, Pep Guardiola’s side will win the title by one point.

In the second scenario, if Arsenal draws one of their remaining matches and City wins all their matches with a good goal margin, both teams will be tied on points, and the tiebreakers will be used.

Arsenal will play all their remaining matches in London, a home game against Burnley and away trips to West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Three of Manchester City's remaining matches are at the Etihad Stadium against Brentford, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, and an away trip against AFC Bournemouth.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Manchester City’s 3-3 draw against Everton.

The Gunners now have more than 80% chance of winning the title, up from 70% before City dropped points at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng