DJ Burns' parents and siblings who fueled his ambition and success

Success stories in the world of sports often have an untold chapter—the family members who fuel the fire of ambition. DJ Burns is no exception. He is a young American professional basketball player for the Goyang Sono Skygunners of the Korean Basketball League (KBL). Meet DJ Burns' parents and siblings and learn how they have impacted him.

DJ Burns Jr. smiles during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament (L). The player walks across the court (R). Photo: Brett Wilhelm, Christian Petersen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

DJ Burns is a talented basketball player who has showcased his skills with the NC State Wolfpack in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Winthrop Eagles in the Big South Conference. Although undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, he quickly earned a spot with the Cleveland Cavaliers to compete in the 2024 NBA Summer League.

Profile summary

Full name Dwight Keith Burns Jr. Popular as D. J. Burns Gender Male Date of birth 13 October 2000 Age 24 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Rock Hill, South Carolina, United States Current residence Rock Hill, South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'9" Height in centimetres 206 Weight in pounds 275 Weight in kilograms 125 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Takela Burns Father Dwight Sr. Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Clover Intermediate School Profession Basketball player Instagram @dj.b30

Who are DJ Burns' parents?

DJ Burns' journey to athletic greatness has been shaped significantly by his parents and siblings. His parents are Dwight Sr. and Takela Burns. Here is a detailed overview of his parents.

Dwight Sr.

Dwight Sr. posing outdoors with his son, DJ Burns. Photo: @burnsd1972 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Herald Online, DJ Burns' father is a Specialized Program Administrator for South Carolina Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services. As noted on his LinkedIn profile, he has over two decades of experience in the department.

Although Burns declined an offer to attend South Carolina State University, his parents are alumni. According to his LinkedIn profile, Burns' father earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections.

In a heartfelt tweet shared on 13 June 2018, DJ Burns' father expressed his immense pride in his son's journey and achievements. He said:

So proud of you DJ, you have done it the right way, putting God first, trust and loving us as parents, being coachable, working hard, being a good student, and because you trusted Gods Devine plan for your life, he has allowed you the opportunity to be a VOL!

Takela

DJ Burns' parents during a WCNC interview. Photo: @ash.stro on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

DJ Burns' mother, Takela, has a rich educational background. She graduated from South Carolina State with an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education. Takela later pursued advanced studies, earning a master's in Human Resource Development.

Takela specialized in HR Management at Webster University and has an Education Specialist degree in Leadership and Supervision from Cambridge College. She is the assistant principal at Dutchman Creek Middle School in South Carolina.

Do DJ Burns' parents support his hiatus?

His parents have been proud of his achievements and remain his biggest supporters, often cheering him on during games. During recent interviews amid March Madness, they have enthusiastically celebrated his success.

His mom, Takela Burns, told WCNC Charlotte at the beginning of March Madness.

And I think that's what fans love about him.

His father also pointed out how he was as a kid.

Sports was everything to him all his life. I mean, at the dinner table, he's dunking on your head. D.J. was always a kid that was very energetic.

In an interview with Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown, Dwight Sr. reflected on the growing attention his son has received in recent months, sharing with a smile:

The first time I heard that fan base yelling and cheering 'DJ Burns,' I looked at her, she's over here (crying), and I'm like stop it. The hair stood up on my skin because it was simply amazing.

Takela shared how fans often approach them during games, expressing their admiration by saying, They love [their] big guy," to which she replied, "Me too!"

It feels really good as parents to know that all of the things that he's put into trying to be the best he could be in basketball is paying off for him. He shows up when it's time to show up.

In addition to his basketball prowess, Burns has a musical background. In an interview with local news station WBTV, he revealed that he grew up playing multiple instruments, following in his mother's footsteps.

Takela highlighted how his musical talents translate to the basketball court, explaining:

He plays to a beat, and it's very hard to stop his rhythm.

Does DJ Burn's have siblings?

From (L-R) Dwight Sr, Takela Burns, DJ Burns and Nadia. Photo: @dj.b30 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Burns has a younger sister named Nadia, who shares his passion for basketball. Following her high school basketball career, DJ Burn's sister currently plays as a freshman for Newberry College's women's basketball team, as stated on the school's website.

FAQs

Who is DJ Burns? He is an American professional basketball player. Who are DJ Burns' parents? He is the son of Dwight Sr and Takela Burns. Who is DJ Burns' brother? He only has one sibling, a sister named Nadia. How old is DJ Burns? He is currently 24 years old. He was born on 13 October 2000. Is DJ Burns in the NBA? He went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. He signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers to participate in the 2024 NBA Summer League. How much money does DJ Burns make? According to Pack Insider, Burns receives a monthly salary of $40,000. How much does DJ burn Jr.'s weight? The American player weighs 275 pounds or 125 kilograms. What is DJ Burns' height? DJ is 6 feet 9 inches or 206 centimetres tall.

DJ Burns' parents have been the driving force behind his ambition. His success results from his talent, hard work, and unwavering support and inspiration from his parents and siblings.

Legit.ng recently published about Collin Morikawa's parents and family. Collin Morikawa is a celebrated PGA Tour champion. His career highlights include winning the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

Behind his success lies the strong foundation provided by Collin Morikawa's parents, who guided him through his early golfing experiences. Read the post to learn how the PGA Tour champion's parents have influenced his golf career.

Source: Legit.ng