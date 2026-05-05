The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has launched the Hajj Companion App, a digital platform designed to improve the pilgrimage experience for Nigerian pilgrims

The app offers GPS navigation, multilingual guides, and real-time support to ensure safety, convenience, and spiritual fulfilment during Hajj

NAHCON is urging pilgrims and stakeholders to download and share the app widely as preparations intensify for a smooth and successful pilgrimage

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has unveiled a new digital platform, the Hajj Companion App, designed to improve the pilgrimage experience for Nigerian pilgrims both at home and in the holy land.

According to the Commission, the app acts as an all-in-one guide, offering essential support services to ensure a safe, seamless, and spiritually fulfilling Hajj.

NAHCON launches the Hajj Companion App to support Nigerian pilgrims with seamless digital guidance. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to NTA, pilgrims are encouraged to download the app by scanning the official QR code provided in NAHCON’s communication materials. This step is part of the Commission’s wider effort to make the platform accessible to all intending pilgrims.

GPS navigation for pilgrims

One of the standout features of the Hajj Companion App is its GPS navigation system, which helps pilgrims locate their tents and key holy sites across Makkah, Mina, and Madinah. This tool is expected to reduce confusion and improve coordination during the pilgrimage.

The app also includes a comprehensive Hajj guide available in Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo. By offering guidance in multiple Nigerian languages, NAHCON ensures that pilgrims from diverse backgrounds can benefit from the platform.

Real-time assistance and complaint system

To further support pilgrims, the app integrates a 24/7 call centre for real-time assistance. In addition, a built-in complaint system allows users to report issues or emergencies directly from their mobile devices.

These features highlight NAHCON’s commitment to improving service delivery and responsiveness during the pilgrimage.

Promoting safety and convenience

The Commission has urged all intending pilgrims to download and actively use the app, stressing its role in promoting safety, coordination, and convenience throughout the Hajj period.

NAHCON also called on stakeholders and the wider public to spread information about the app as preparations intensify for a smooth and successful pilgrimage exercise.

The multilingual Hajj guide in Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo ensures accessibility for all Nigerian pilgrims. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia announces when Nigerians will get Hajj visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said that it will commence the issuance of the 2026 Hajj season (1447 AH) visas for Nigerian and other pilgrims on February 8. The development was announced as part of the operational calendar in the detailed Hajj affairs office.

It was part of the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to enhance the readiness of the service and streamline its preparations months before the arrival of pilgrims in the Kingdom. According to GulfNews, the preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage are already underway as early as June 8, 2025, which corresponds to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1446 AH, when the preliminary planning documents were issued by the ministry to the Hajj affairs office worldwide.

Recall that the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced the fare for Nigerian Muslims who intend the intention of performing the 2026 Hajj.

Source: Legit.ng