Spotlight on Jamal Murray's parents and brother: Inside his family life

Jamal Murray's parents, Roger and Sylvia Murray, have played a vital role in his life, offering support that helped shape his path in the NBA. His parents have been a major influence on his life and career. From an early age, they instilled in him the values of hard work, discipline, and focus.

Jamal Murray at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California (L). Jamal Murray at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado (R). Photo: Matthew Stockman, Garrett Ellwood (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jamal Murray's parents are Roger and Sylvia Murray.

His father played a major role in developing his mental toughness.

Jamal's mother has been a constant source of emotional support and stability throughout his life and career.

throughout his life and career. The professional NBA player has a brother named Lamar .

. Lamar plays basketball at Orangeville Prep in Ontario.

Profile summary

Full name Jamal Murray Gender Male Date of birth 23 February 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Kitchener, Canada Current residence Denver, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6'4'' Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 215 Weight in kilograms 98 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Roger Murray Mother Sylvia Murray Siblings Lamar Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Harper Hempel Children 1 School Orangeville District Secondary School University University of Kentucky Profession Professional basketball player Instagram @jmglitxh27 X (Twitter) @BeMore27 Facebook @jmglitxh27

Jamal Murray’s parents and their impact on his life

The National Basketball Association player was born and raised in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. He hails from a family deeply rooted in sports and discipline. Jamal is the eldest of the two children of Roger and Sylvia Murray. Find out more details about Jamal's support system below.

Roger Murray

Jamal Murray at Footprint Center in Phoenix on 11 May 2023. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz

Source: Getty Images

Jamal's father, Roger Murray, was born in Jamaica and immigrated to Canada at the age of nine. He had a background in track and field and basketball, and even played against fellow Kitchener resident Lennox Lewis before Lewis embarked on his professional boxing career.

Roger was instrumental in Jamal's early development, incorporating rigorous basketball drills, kung fu exercises, and meditation into his training regimen, inspired by the teachings of Bruce Lee.

Jamal credits his father, Roger Murray, with instilling in him a strong mental foundation. During a 2016 interview with The Players' Tribune, Jamal said:

My dad is the person who taught me how important the mental side of the game is. He studied kung fu growing up and he taught me how to meditate when I was a kid. Meditation helps me see things clearer. When things are going fast, it helps me slow them down.

Sylvia Murray

Jamal Murray with his father, Roger Murray, Mother, Sylvia and brother Lamar. Photo: @bladelsham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sylvia Murray, Jamal's mother, is of Syrian descent. She played a vital role in maintaining the household and supporting Jamal's younger brother, Lamar, especially during Jamal's formative years when Roger focused on Jamal's athletic training. Sylvia has also been equally influential in providing emotional support and stability for Jamal.

On 21 February 2017, during an interview with DNVR, Jamal described her as being always supportive and always there for him. He said:

She is always supportive, and she is always there. Whatever we need her to do, she is there. She is like one of those good teammates, you know? That always does the little stuff that goes under the radar. Sometimes I come home and their food is ready, the place is clean, my brother Lamar is in bed or whatever it is.

He added:

It is the simple stuff that makes everything a little bit easier; she does that. My clothes are clean, she gives me calls and messages every morning. She is very supportive, and she understands what I’m doing and what I’m trying to do. My dad has to be with me a lot of the time just to help me out, and she does a great job of taking care of herself and taking care of the family.

Jamal Murray during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on 12 June 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Justin Edmonds

Source: Getty Images

Does Jamal have siblings?

The NBA player has a younger brother named Lamar Murray, who is approximately ten years his junior. Lamar is pursuing his basketball journey at Orangeville Prep in Ontario, the same institution that Jamal attended.

While Jamal Murray's brother has not yet reached the NBA level, he follows a similar path of discipline and dedication, drawing inspiration from his older brother's achievements.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Jamal Murray? He is a professional basketball player who serves as the point guard for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. What nationality is Jamal Murray? Jamal is a Canadian national. He was born in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. What is Jamal Murray's age? The NBA player is 28 years old as of 2025. He was born on 23 February 1997. Who are Jamal Murray's parents? His parents are Sylvia and Roger Murray. Does Jamal Murray have a brother in the NBA? No, Jamal Murray does not have a brother in the NBA, but his younger brother, Lamar, is a basketball player in Canada. What ethnicity is Murray? Denver Nuggets' standout point guard is of Jamaican-Syrian heritage. Does Jamal Murray have any kids? The popular athlete has a daughter, though he keeps the details about her private. Who is Jamal Murray dating? The NBA star is in a relationship with former University of Kentucky schoolmate Harper Hempel.

The story of Jamal Murray's parents, Roger and Sylvia Murray and brother Lamar, offers a glimpse into the early support and strong family ties that helped shape his career. Their influence have played a key role in his journey to becoming a well-known figure in the National Basketball Association.

