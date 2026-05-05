FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike's allies, Alabo George-Kelly and Kingsley Chinda, are set to contest the Rivers governorship election

George-Kelly has purchased APC nomination forms with the Rainbow Coalition's backing for the 2027 polls

Incumbent governor Siminalayi Fubara aims for re-election in 2027, supported by Rivers APC stakeholders' nomination forms

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, two key allies of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who also belong to the Rainbow Coalition, have been tipped to contest in the 2023 Rivers State governorship election.

As reported on Tuesday, May 5, by Vanguard, Kingsley Chinda has been picked to run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Alabo Dakorinama George-Kelly will run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nyesom Wike reportedly backs George-Kelly and Kingsley Chinda as APC and PDP governorship aspirants ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Wike allies eye Fubara's seat

It was gathered that the duo were advised by the leadership of the Rainbow Coalition to purchase the governorship forms of the parties.

It would be recalled that George-Kelly contested the PDP’s governorship primary in 2022 and came second after Fubara, and was later appointed the Director-General of Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Although at press time there had not been an official confirmation of claims, a source within the Rainbow Coalition, who preferred anonymity, said George-Kelly had already purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms of the APC for the primary.

The source said:

“Among all the coalition members, George-Kelly is the only one that has purchased the APC forms and we know that he would not have done so without the consent of the Minister.

“This is a sign that he has the blessings of the coalition leader and will eventually emerge as the candidate of the APC for the election.”

Fubara’s second term bid advances

Meanwhile, strong indications have emerged that Siminalayi Fubara, the incumbent governor of Rivers State, will seek a second term in office, despite reported political headwinds linked to his estranged mentor, Wike.

Per Guardian, the governor’s re-election ambition received a significant boost recently as stakeholders of the APC in Rivers State, alongside other political actors, purchased and donated his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

The move was announced by a delegation led by Awaji-Inombek Abiante, who represents the Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro federal constituency. He described the gesture as a collective decision by elders and political leaders across the state, driven by what they termed the overriding interest of the people.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s second-term bid in Rivers advances despite protracted political tensions with Minister Nyesom Wike. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

According to Abiante, the development reflects a well-established democratic practice in which stakeholders mobilise support for preferred candidates, noting that the action underscores growing confidence in Fubara’s leadership.

He said:

“This is not new. Even at the national level, stakeholders have procured nomination forms for candidates. It is part of our democratic culture."

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Ayodele speaks on Fubara's aspiration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele revealed that Governor Fubara can still have a second term in office.

The cleric shared that Fubara can still have a second term in office if he seeks the face of God and stays loyal to Wike.

Ayodele also noted that part of his (Fubara's) loyalty to Wike would include technically ceding the position of the deputy governor to the assembly speaker, as his chosen deputy would be a figurehead.

Source: Legit.ng