(It was) almost excruciating … Just brutal, brutal, brutal. I was driving to the set one day, and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour.

In this statement, Arrested Development actor Will Arnett gave his fans a raw glimpse into his struggles after his second divorce. After his nine-year marriage to Amy Poehler, he has been linked to several beauties, including Katie Lee, Erin David, Arielle Vandenberg, and Alessandra Brawn. Uncover the specifics of Will Arnett's girlfriend's history.

Lego Masters host Will Arnett on the season premiere set (L). The actor attended the 2023 premiere of Next Goal Wins at AMC The Grove 14 (R). Photo: FOX, Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Will Arnett's earliest known relationship was a marriage to actres s Penelope Ann Miller .

s . Soon after their divorce in 1995, he laid eyes on Amy Poehler , whom he would later marry in 2003.

, whom he would later marry in 2003. Nine years later, he divorced Amy Poehler and later dated Elizabeth Law, Erin David, Arielle Vandenberg, and Katie Lee.

He also dated Missy Yager between 1995 and 1999 .

. He is in a relationship with Alessandra Brawn, PR expert and fashion entrepreneur.

Profile summary

Full name William Emerson Arnett Common name Will Arnett Nickname Will Gender Male Date of birth 4 May 1970 Age 55 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Toronto, Canada Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 189 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Emerson James Arnett Mother Edith Alexandra Palk Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Spouse Alessandra Brawn Children 3 Education Concordia University, Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Leaside High School, Subway II Alternative School, Lakefield College School Profession Actor, comedian, voice actor Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Will Arnett's girlfriend's history: from marriages to relationships

Renowned voice actor Will Arnett has been vocal about the role his relationships have played in his growth on both a personal and professional level. The Toronto-born actor has had several high-profile romantic relationships. Below is a detailed look at who Will Arnett is in a relationship with now and in the past.

Alessandra Brawn (2019–present)

Alessandra Brawn attended the Chanel party to celebrate the debut of Chanel N5 In The Snow at The Standard High Line in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt/WireImage

Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett were first spotted together in early March 2019. In the same year, the couple treated the public with their PDA-packed romance in several instances across the East and West Coasts, according to the Daily Mail, before going public in September.

The lovebirds who have been together since then today share a son, Alexander 'Denny' Denison Arnett. Denny was born on 27 May 2020.

Elizabeth Law Slagsvol (2016–2017)

Will Arnett and Elizabeth Law attended a ceremony honouring Jason Bateman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In 2016, Will's love life was quite eventful. A few weeks after finalising his divorce, he was spotted with South Carolina-born interior designer, Elizabeth Law.

The couple was first spotted together leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood towards the end of August 2016. In 2017, they made their official public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Alessandra Ambrosio (2015)

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the 2024 Closing Night red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/The Red Sea International Film Festival

The former Victoria's Secret model and Arnett were first spotted in 2015 sharing a kiss during a basketball match between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

While eyebrows were raised during the Knicks game, the on-screen couple did not confirm if they were dating. In 2016, Ambrosio made a cameo appearance on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, where she played Will Arnett's character's love interest.

Arielle Vandenberg (2015)

Arielle Vandenberg was pictured in a white outfit. Photo: @arielle

On 25 January 2015, the duo made their initial public appearance, where they only had eyes for each other. Will Arnett and the Dog Days actress, Arielle Vandenberg, graced an after-party hosted by Netflix and The Weinstein Company.

They reportedly dated for about six months before breaking up. A source close to the couple revealed details of their breakup to Us Weekly, saying;

They are still friendly. It was never really serious.

Erin David (2013–2014)

Will Arnett (R) and Erin David (L) attended a 2024 hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Centre. Photo: Noel Vasquez/GC Images

According to Us Weekly, Hollywood producer Erin David had been in an on-and-off relationship with Will since 2013. The former couple first worked alongside each other on the set of Up All Night. Neither has been open about the nature of their relationship with the public.

Katie Lee (2013)

Katie Lee Joel attended the 2017 Variety Power Women Luncheon in New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Will Arnett dated celebrity chef Katie Lee briefly in 2013. To some fans, the news of this relationship came too soon after announcing his divorce from the mother of his two children, Archie and Abel Arnett.

Unfortunately, the couple's long-distance romance gradually fizzled out. Arnett lived in Los Angeles at the time, while Lee resided in New York.

Amy Poehler (2003–2013)

Amy Poehler attended the 2025 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

To fans, Will Arnett's relationship with his former wife Amy Poehler represented the true picture of a relatable Hollywood romance. The couple first met in 1996, when Arnett attended Amy's Upright Citizens Brigade improv performance, where he quickly developed a crush.

The couple began dating four years later, and their courtship would last a mere three years, culminating in their wedding in August 2003. Their children, Archibald William Emerson and Abel James Arnett, were born on 25 October 2008 and 6 August 2010, respectively.

In September 2012, the Hollywood couple separated before filing for divorce on 8 August 2014. The pair, who continued to parent jointly, finalised their divorce on 29 July 2016.

Missy Yager (1995–1999)

Missy Yager attended the Centre at West Park's This Is Our Youth benefit performance on 16 November 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

During a 2005 Television Without Pity interview, Will Arnett revealed that he had dated his co-star on The Mike O'Malley Show, Missy Yager. He said;

I did The Mike O'Malley Show. It aired twice... It was Mike, and it was me, and Mike's sister Kerry, and Missy Yager, who I was then dating.

Penelope Ann Miller (1994–1995)

Penelope Ann Miller attended the 2024 Los Angeles Premiere of Reagan at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Little is known about Will Arnett and Penelope Ann Miller's relationship before and after their divorce in January 1995. While some allege that the couple were married for a year between 1994 and 1995, Nicki Swift suggests that they were only married for 23 days.

FAQs

Who is Will Arnett married to now? The American actor is not married as of May 2015. Who is Will Arnett dating? The Murderville Murder Mystery actor is dating fashion entrepreneur Alessandra Brawn. Are Will Arnett and Alessandra still together? Yes, Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn are still together at the time of this writing. Why did Amy Poehler and Will Arnett divorce? Amy Poehler and her former husband, Will, cited irreconcilable differences in their divorce. Does Will Arnett have children? Yes, Arnett has three children: Archibald William Emerson, Abel James, and Alexander Denison Arnett. Did Will Arnett date Christina Applegate? No, there are no credible reports about their relationship. Who are Will Arnett's exes? He was formerly married to Amy Poehler and Penelope Ann Miller and has dated Elizabeth Law, Arielle Vandenberg, Erin David, and Katie Lee. How many times has Will Arnett been married? The actor has been married twice.

A close look at Will Arnett's girlfriend history reveals that he has had his fair share of relationships, some in the spotlight and others under wraps. His most famous relationship with Amy Poehler lasted more than a decade and resulted in the birth of his two sons, Abel James and Alexander Denison Arnett.

