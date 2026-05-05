A Nigerian man who completed his NYSC and underwent Shell’s recruitment process has shared the study guide he used to prepare

In a post, he displayed the book, which was filled with his handwritten notes, and recounted his experience

According to him, he was able to ace the interview even though he did not make it to the final stage of the recruitment process

A Nigerian man who finished his national youth service and later took part in Shell’s recruitment exercise has made public the study material he relied on while preparing for the process.

He opened up to his followers about how he approached the assessment and the outcome that followed.

Man who passed Shell interview posts his preparatory note. Photo credit: @SirJarus/X.

Source: Twitter

Man who aced Shell interview speaks

The man, who uses the handle @SirJarus on X, shared photos of the notebook he used at the time.

The pages contained his own handwritten notes, which he had compiled to organise his ideas and examples in line with the selection method Shell was known to apply.

His approach focused on capacity, achievement and relationship, and he structured his responses to match those headings.

He recalled that his performance during the interview was strong and that he was successful at that stage, receiving an invitation to attend the final recruitment phase in Warri.

Despite passing the interview, he did not attend the last part of the process.

He explained that the date set for the final stage coincided with the day he was due to begin work at another energy firm, Oando.

Having already secured the role with Oando, he felt pleased with the opportunity and decided not to appear for Shell’s concluding assessment.

He noted that had he gone ahead and joined Shell, there might have been a chance for both he and the interviewer to work together later, albeit in separate locations.

He also noted a personal connection with the interviewer that went beyond the recruitment.

Man shares notes he used to prepare for Shell’s interview. Photo credit: @SirJarus/X.

Source: Twitter

The two had attended the same primary school, the same secondary school and the same university, and were part of the same cohort throughout.

In his words:

"I underwent Shell recruitment in 2008 immediately after NYSC. This was the jotting I used to prepare, essentially structuring my thought and stories to fit the well-known CAR (Capacity, Achievement and Relationship) criteria Shell used to evaluate candidates. The interviewer chop am. Baba yen koje witi witi. Aced the interview stage and invited for SRD (final stage) in Warri.

"The date of the SRD happened to be the date I resumed in Oando. I didn't show up. Too excited with bagging Oando already. Maybe if I had shown up and got into Shell, both of us would have worked in same company (though different countries). Would have been a good way to cap to other things we shared already before that stage (same set in same primary school, secondary school, and university)."

Reactions as man shares experience with Shell

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Adeseun said:

"You're a meticulous record keeper! No way I'll be keeping preparatory notes for an interview attended 18 years ago."

Adegoke wrote:

"Man with Capacity. If it is today I am sure you would have delayed the Oando resumption and tried the Shell final stage interview."

SmartKester added:

"Some people still think you worked with Shell. Just what if you had gotten into Shell? Who knows you might not have achieved what you have today. I believe people can make it anywhere regardless."

See the post below:

Man bags job in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man announced securing a job with the Government of Alberta years after moving to Canada.

The Nigerian in the diaspora recalled how he left his home country to study in Canada on a scholarship.

Source: Legit.ng