Mason Taylor's parents and siblings: a look at the tight end's family

Mason Taylor's parents, Jason and Katina Taylor, have been with him throughout his football career. Although they divorced, they always show a united front in supporting him on the field and in life. The American professional football player has two siblings who are also athletes.

Katina Taylor at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel (L). Jason Taylor attends the 32nd Annual Great Sports Legends dinner at New York Hilton Midtown (R). Photo: Gary Gershoff, Vallery Jean (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mason's dad, Jason Taylor, is a former NFL player and current coach.

The athlete's parents divorced in 2015 .

. Mason's siblings, Isaiah and Zoe, are a professional football player and a beach volleyball player, respectively.

Full name Mason Taylor Gender Male Date of birth 8 May 2004 Age 21 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Plantation, Florida, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 251 Weight in kilograms 114 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Katina Taylor Father Jason Taylor Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Sage Wagner School St. Thomas Aquinas High School University Louisiana State University Profession Professional football player Instagram @mason_taylor99

Mason Taylor's parents: the pillars behind the NFL star

The New York Jets tight end was born on 8 May 2004 to Katina and Jason Taylor. He is the eldest of their three children. Jason and Katina got married in 2001.

Jason Taylor and Katina Taylor arrive at the 2007 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre on July 11, 2007 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2006, Katina filed for divorce, citing personal differences, but shortly after, she withdrew it. Their divorce was finally filed in 2015 and was followed by a legal battle over spousal and child support payments. Learn more about them below:

Jason Taylor

Jason Paul Taylor is a former NFL football player and coach. He was born on 1 September 1974 to Georgia and Anthony Taylor. Jason grew up in Pittsburgh, attending Woodland Hills and later the University of Akron. He played collegiate football as a letterman and starter for the Akron Zips.

Taylor was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 1997 NFL draft. He spent most of his career with the Dolphins but also played for teams like the Washington Redskins and New York Jets.

Jason Taylor looks on prior to a game between Bethune Cookman Wildcats and Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

The sports personality played for 15 years in the NFL, totalling 233 games. Jason earned many awards, including Dolphins Team MVP awards, Team Leadership Awards, and Alumni Defensive Linemen of the Year. In 2017, Jason was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After his divorce from Katina, Taylor found love again and married Monica Lauren in 2020. They reside in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he is the current defensive ends coach for the Miami Hurricanes.

Katina Taylor

Katina Taylor, born Katina Thomas, is an American philanthropist and model. She is known as Jason Taylor's ex-wife.

She co-founded the Jason Taylor Foundation when she was still married to Jason. The foundation is focused on the development of underprivileged children in South Florida.

Katina Taylor arrives at 2013 Jason Taylor Celebrity Golf Classic white party at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Larry Marano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Katina is also the founder and director of Camp Katina, a non-profit organisation founded in 2006. The foundation aims to motivate and inspire young girls in South Florida, focusing on issues of self-esteem, confidence, and physical activity.

In 2023, Katina established another non-profit organisation, Champions4Character. She is also the director of the Dig Deeper Volleyball camp, which supports the youth. As a model, she walked in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.

After her divorce, , stating he paid her less than stipulated in their divorce settlement. She stated that he paid her $3.4 million instead of $8.67 million.

How many siblings does Mason Taylor have?

The American athlete has two siblings: Isaiah Taylor and Zoe Grace Taylor. Here is a look at each one of them.

Isaiah Taylor

Isaiah is a professional football player. He was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and attended St. Thomas Aquinas. After graduating from high school, he enrolled in the University of Arizona in 2021. Isaiah played for the Arizona Wildcats for three seasons before being drafted by the Miami Hurricanes as a defensive back.

Zoe Grace Taylor

Zoe Taylor poses in a blue LSU T-shirt outdoor (L). Mason Taylor's sister poses on the beach (R). Photo: @zoegracetaylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zoe Grace Taylor is Mason's only sister. Like her brothers, she attended St. Thomas Aquinas. Zoe is also an athlete, playing beach volleyball for Arizona State University before joining Louisiana State University in 2023.

Zoe is also the co-founder of Dig Deeper, a beach volleyball nonprofit. She held her first beach volleyball camp for 50 girls in 2023.

FAQs

Who is Mason Taylor? He is an American professional football player. What is Mason Taylor's ethnicity? The sports personality is of mixed ethnicity; his paternal grandfather was Black, and his paternal grandmother was White. Who is Mason Taylor's mum? Katina Taylor is Mason Taylor's mother. Who is Mason Taylor's father? His father is a former American professional football player, Jason Taylor. Is Mason Taylor related to Joy Taylor? Yes, Mason is the nephew of Fox Sports host Joy Taylor. Joy is the sister of his father, Jason Taylor. Is Mason Taylor related to Jason Taylor? Yes, Jason Taylor is Mason's father. Who is Katina Taylor married to? Katina is not married as of 2025. She got married to Jason Taylor in 2001, but divorced in 2015.

Mason Taylor has credited his parents and siblings for their support throughout his career. He comes from a family of athletes, with his dad being a former NFL player, brother a footballer and sister a beach volleyball player. His mother is not an athlete, but has been his constant cheerleader.

