Peter Obi met with the U.S. Consul General in Lagos just a day after his defection to the NDC

The discussion focused on credible elections in Nigeria and strengthening bilateral ties

Trade and business opportunities between Nigeria and the United States were also part of the agenda

On May 5, Peter Obi announced on X that he met with the U.S. Consul General, Mr Rick Swart, in Lagos.

The meeting came just a day after his defection to the NDC. Obi explained that the discussion centred on strengthening bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United States.

Peter Obi meets US Consul General in Lagos to strengthen Nigeria–US relations. Photo credit: PeterObi/RickSwart/X

Source: Twitter

Focus on credible elections in Nigeria

Obi highlighted that the conversation placed strong emphasis on promoting credible elections in Nigeria. He noted the importance of ensuring elections are free from interference and that opposition parties have the space to thrive and contribute.

Obi said:

“This morning, in Lagos, I met with the U.S. Consul General, Mr Rick Swart, where we discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship. We focused on promoting credible elections in Nigeria, ensuring they are free from interference, and fostering a space where all political parties, especially opposition parties can thrive, and contribute.”

Trade and business opportunities

Beyond politics, the meeting also touched on trade and business opportunities between Nigeria and the United States. Obi was accompanied by Dr Adefolaseye Adebomi Adebayo during the discussions.

Obi concluded his remarks by expressing optimism about Nigeria’s democratic future:

“The discussion was very productive, and we are hopeful that, moving forward, Nigeria’s elections will be even more credible and transparent.”

See the X post below:

What to know about Rick Swart

Consul General Rick Swart, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, has held diverse diplomatic roles across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, most recently as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Chad.

His diplomatic assignments include serving as Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., in the Republics of Chad, Congo, and Burundi; Deputy Consul General in Baghdad, Iraq; and Humanitarian Assistance Officer for Africa at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Geneva. Other assignments include overseas tours in London, Manila, and Dubai; as well as domestic postings in Washington, D.C., serving as the focal point for several cross-cutting sub-Saharan Africa issues.

Before joining the State Department in 2002, Rick worked in the private sector on architectural and design projects in Asia and Africa. He also served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Mali.

Originally from San Diego, California, Rick graduated from the University of Colorado with a BA in Philosophy. He has a master’s degree in African Studies from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

Rick is joined in Lagos by his spouse, Bonnie. Rick speaks French and Bambara.

Peter Obi highlights trade and business opportunities between Nigeria and the United States. Photo credit: Peter Obi/x

Source: Twitter

Things to know about NDC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s political landscape recently shifted as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso defected to the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This move drew attention to the party’s growing influence and raised questions about its future role in shaping opposition politics. The National Democratic Congress has been positioning itself as a strong alternative to the ruling party. With the entry of Peter Obi and Kwankwaso, the NDC’s profile has risen significantly, sparking conversations about its potential to reshape voter dynamics.

Source: Legit.ng